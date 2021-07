AE Wealth Management LLC Buys iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF, Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AE Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, AE Wealth Management LLC owns 1404 stocks with a total value of $10.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 1,153,752 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75% iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 2,143,494 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.20% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,094,599 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.86% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 543,286 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.73% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 514,967 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.2%

AE Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.84 and $72.39, with an estimated average price of $69.78. The stock is now traded at around $73.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 323,344 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AE Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.368100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 423,567 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AE Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.32 and $34.68, with an estimated average price of $32.7. The stock is now traded at around $33.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 452,809 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AE Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.64 and $95.54, with an estimated average price of $92.27. The stock is now traded at around $96.757400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 126,544 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AE Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $29.990100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 345,838 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AE Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $76.749500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 121,051 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AE Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 41.20%. The purchase prices were between $134.38 and $150.82, with an estimated average price of $142.84. The stock is now traded at around $154.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 2,143,494 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AE Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 205.36%. The purchase prices were between $206.83 and $231.69, with an estimated average price of $219.6. The stock is now traded at around $236.108800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 454,166 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AE Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 1795.49%. The purchase prices were between $171.38 and $189.99, with an estimated average price of $182.31. The stock is now traded at around $185.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 386,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AE Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 608.01%. The purchase prices were between $31.49 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $32.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 2,232,552 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AE Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.87%. The purchase prices were between $46.45 and $50.33, with an estimated average price of $48.89. The stock is now traded at around $50.969000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 3,418,567 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AE Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 281.45%. The purchase prices were between $121.43 and $133.01, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $134.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 626,808 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AE Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

AE Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF. The sale prices were between $179.36 and $196.18, with an estimated average price of $189.46.

AE Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Ultra S&P500. The sale prices were between $102.27 and $119.34, with an estimated average price of $112.99.

AE Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

AE Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in CarMax Inc. The sale prices were between $113.16 and $137.9, with an estimated average price of $123.63.