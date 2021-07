Pacer Advisors, Inc. Buys DigitalBridge Group Inc, GDS Holdings, Moderna Inc, Sells Lowe's Inc, Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF, Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

Pennsylvania, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys DigitalBridge Group Inc, GDS Holdings, Moderna Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, sells Lowe's Inc, Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF, Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF, Newmont Corp, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacer Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Pacer Advisors, Inc. owns 1237 stocks with a total value of $5.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 235,358 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37% American Tower Corp (AMT) - 688,731 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.13% Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 925,007 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.23% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,183,325 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.66% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 557,145 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.26%

Pacer Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.1 and $6.7, with an estimated average price of $5.79. The stock is now traded at around $6.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 3,018,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $103.98, with an estimated average price of $98.62. The stock is now traded at around $96.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 123,894 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.83 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $21.08. The stock is now traded at around $21.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 359,578 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Hillenbrand Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.05 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $46.67. The stock is now traded at around $45.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 176,264 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in PDC Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.1 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $40.7. The stock is now traded at around $39.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 167,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Fulgent Genetics Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.8 and $100.45, with an estimated average price of $80.32. The stock is now traded at around $82.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 78,830 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd by 48.57%. The purchase prices were between $69.34 and $86.9, with an estimated average price of $77.64. The stock is now traded at around $73.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 654,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 422.72%. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $321.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 75,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 933.81%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $41.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 321,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 300.98%. The purchase prices were between $507.25 and $566.21, with an estimated average price of $537.14. The stock is now traded at around $603.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 27,086 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings by 726.02%. The purchase prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01. The stock is now traded at around $276.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 45,869 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc by 1447.66%. The purchase prices were between $12.64 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $13.78. The stock is now traded at around $12.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 856,136 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $34.74 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $36.55.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF. The sale prices were between $52.17 and $55.5, with an estimated average price of $53.83.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The sale prices were between $88.18 and $94.01, with an estimated average price of $91.96.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.93 and $22, with an estimated average price of $21.96.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Sonic Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $43.86 and $53.11, with an estimated average price of $48.56.

Pacer Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in United Natural Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $32.88 and $41.57, with an estimated average price of $36.29.