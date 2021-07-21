Marathon Asset Management Llp Buys Booking Holdings Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, TJX Inc, Sells Wells Fargo, Intel Corp, Bunge

New Purchases: MMC, DXCM,

London, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Booking Holdings Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, TJX Inc, Alphabet Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, sells Wells Fargo, Intel Corp, Bunge, PayPal Holdings Inc, Applied Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marathon Asset Management Llp. As of 2021Q2, Marathon Asset Management Llp owns 97 stocks with a total value of $8.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 3,924,422 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79% Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 137,017 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.12% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 106,632 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.94% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 1,527,037 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 96,330 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.98%

Marathon Asset Management Llp initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $121.8 and $140.94, with an estimated average price of $133.79. The stock is now traded at around $143.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 475,713 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marathon Asset Management Llp initiated holding in DexCom Inc. The purchase prices were between $323.96 and $431.72, with an estimated average price of $383.25. The stock is now traded at around $444.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 136,094 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marathon Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 47.12%. The purchase prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2. The stock is now traded at around $2174.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 137,017 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marathon Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 103.12%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $280.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 655,688 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marathon Asset Management Llp added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 111.49%. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $67.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 2,177,959 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marathon Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 42.98%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2632.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 96,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marathon Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 39.60%. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $192.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,247,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marathon Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 110.69%. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $135.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 951,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Marathon Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49.

Marathon Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34.

Marathon Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37.

Marathon Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $80.5 and $88.01, with an estimated average price of $83.85.

Marathon Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61.

Marathon Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4.