Marathon Asset Management Llp Buys Booking Holdings Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, TJX Inc, Sells Wells Fargo, Intel Corp, Bunge

- New Purchases: MMC, DXCM,
- Added Positions: BKNG, BRK.B, TJX, GOOG, TXN, KMB, CNQ, LIN, PEP, PGR, ATVI, FB, EA, HSY, KMX, TRV, PCAR, AZO, FAST, FRC, MTB, MKTX, AXP, CP, OMC, CHRW, WAT, ABMD, ANET, MKL, FNV, RBA, GOOGL, BNS, MGA, DLB, GMED, BCE, RCI, EB, MRK, YUMC, BIDU, MXIM, TSM, BK, UPS, UNP, EXPD, AON, PG, ADI, GIL, HIG, PAYX, ADP, G, CME, C, CL, FMX, CB, MMM, TCOM, CIB, ATHM, PSMT, TV,
- Reduced Positions: WFC, INTC, BG, ADM, WY, TEL, GOLD, NOV, WAB, AXTA, BAM, CCEP, L, Y, RYN, VC, SKT, FCX, FCN, HCSG, KAR, KT,
- Sold Out: PYPL, AMAT, KO, BAX, USB, COST, PPG, OTIS, RTX,
For the details of MARATHON ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/marathon+asset+management+llp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MARATHON ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP
- Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 3,924,422 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79%
- Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 137,017 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.12%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 106,632 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.94%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 1,527,037 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 96,330 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.98%
Marathon Asset Management Llp initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $121.8 and $140.94, with an estimated average price of $133.79. The stock is now traded at around $143.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 475,713 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DexCom Inc (DXCM)
Marathon Asset Management Llp initiated holding in DexCom Inc. The purchase prices were between $323.96 and $431.72, with an estimated average price of $383.25. The stock is now traded at around $444.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 136,094 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Marathon Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 47.12%. The purchase prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2. The stock is now traded at around $2174.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 137,017 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Marathon Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 103.12%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $280.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 655,688 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Marathon Asset Management Llp added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 111.49%. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $67.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 2,177,959 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Marathon Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 42.98%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2632.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 96,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Marathon Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 39.60%. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $192.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,247,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Marathon Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 110.69%. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $135.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 951,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Marathon Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49.Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Marathon Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34.Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Marathon Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37.Sold Out: Baxter International Inc (BAX)
Marathon Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $80.5 and $88.01, with an estimated average price of $83.85.Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Marathon Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61.Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Marathon Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4.
Here is the complete portfolio of MARATHON ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP. Also check out:
1. MARATHON ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. MARATHON ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MARATHON ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MARATHON ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment