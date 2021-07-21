Logo
Marathon Asset Management Llp Buys Booking Holdings Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, TJX Inc, Sells Wells Fargo, Intel Corp, Bunge

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
London, X0, based Investment company Marathon Asset Management Llp (Current Portfolio) buys Booking Holdings Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, TJX Inc, Alphabet Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, sells Wells Fargo, Intel Corp, Bunge, PayPal Holdings Inc, Applied Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marathon Asset Management Llp. As of 2021Q2, Marathon Asset Management Llp owns 97 stocks with a total value of $8.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MARATHON ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/marathon+asset+management+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MARATHON ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP
  1. Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 3,924,422 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79%
  2. Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 137,017 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.12%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 106,632 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.94%
  4. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 1,527,037 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 96,330 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.98%
New Purchase: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)

Marathon Asset Management Llp initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $121.8 and $140.94, with an estimated average price of $133.79. The stock is now traded at around $143.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 475,713 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DexCom Inc (DXCM)

Marathon Asset Management Llp initiated holding in DexCom Inc. The purchase prices were between $323.96 and $431.72, with an estimated average price of $383.25. The stock is now traded at around $444.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 136,094 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Marathon Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 47.12%. The purchase prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2. The stock is now traded at around $2174.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 137,017 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Marathon Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 103.12%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $280.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 655,688 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Marathon Asset Management Llp added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 111.49%. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $67.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 2,177,959 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Marathon Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 42.98%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2632.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 96,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Marathon Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 39.60%. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $192.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,247,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Marathon Asset Management Llp added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 110.69%. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $135.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 951,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Marathon Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49.

Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Marathon Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34.

Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Marathon Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37.

Sold Out: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Marathon Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $80.5 and $88.01, with an estimated average price of $83.85.

Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Marathon Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61.

Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Marathon Asset Management Llp sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4.



