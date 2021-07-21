Goodman Financial CORP Buys Barrick Gold Corp, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells WestRock Co, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Designer Brands Inc

New Purchases: GOLD, BSCM, SO, MSFT, VT, DNP,

Houston, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Barrick Gold Corp, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Southern Co, Microsoft Corp, sells WestRock Co, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Designer Brands Inc, Nektar Therapeutics, BP PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Goodman Financial CORP. As of 2021Q2, Goodman Financial CORP owns 46 stocks with a total value of $308 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 642,886 shares, 17.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 484,839 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.71% SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) - 210,956 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21% LKQ Corp (LKQ) - 222,622 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.53% Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR) - 200,466 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.64%

Goodman Financial CORP initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $22.49. The stock is now traded at around $20.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 364,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Goodman Financial CORP initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.55 and $21.62, with an estimated average price of $21.59. The stock is now traded at around $21.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 146,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Goodman Financial CORP initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $60.46 and $66.42, with an estimated average price of $63.9. The stock is now traded at around $63.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,499 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Goodman Financial CORP initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $103.99, with an estimated average price of $101.46. The stock is now traded at around $103.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,986 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Goodman Financial CORP initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $279.783700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Goodman Financial CORP initiated holding in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.65, with an estimated average price of $10.31. The stock is now traded at around $10.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,742 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Goodman Financial CORP added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 77.67%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $58.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 25,463 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Goodman Financial CORP sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $52.03 and $61.81, with an estimated average price of $55.89.

Goodman Financial CORP sold out a holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $16.51 and $18.43, with an estimated average price of $17.41.

Goodman Financial CORP sold out a holding in Nektar Therapeutics. The sale prices were between $16.52 and $20.4, with an estimated average price of $18.5.

Goodman Financial CORP sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.2 and $31.32, with an estimated average price of $31.26.