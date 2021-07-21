Logo
Goodman Financial CORP Buys Barrick Gold Corp, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells WestRock Co, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Designer Brands Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Houston, TX, based Investment company Goodman Financial CORP (Current Portfolio) buys Barrick Gold Corp, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Southern Co, Microsoft Corp, sells WestRock Co, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Designer Brands Inc, Nektar Therapeutics, BP PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Goodman Financial CORP. As of 2021Q2, Goodman Financial CORP owns 46 stocks with a total value of $308 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Goodman Financial CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/goodman+financial+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Goodman Financial CORP
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 642,886 shares, 17.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41%
  2. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 484,839 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.71%
  3. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) - 210,956 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21%
  4. LKQ Corp (LKQ) - 222,622 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.53%
  5. Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR) - 200,466 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.64%
New Purchase: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Goodman Financial CORP initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $22.49. The stock is now traded at around $20.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 364,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)

Goodman Financial CORP initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.55 and $21.62, with an estimated average price of $21.59. The stock is now traded at around $21.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 146,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Southern Co (SO)

Goodman Financial CORP initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $60.46 and $66.42, with an estimated average price of $63.9. The stock is now traded at around $63.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,499 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Goodman Financial CORP initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $103.99, with an estimated average price of $101.46. The stock is now traded at around $103.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,986 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Goodman Financial CORP initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $279.783700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DNP Select Income Fund Inc (DNP)

Goodman Financial CORP initiated holding in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.65, with an estimated average price of $10.31. The stock is now traded at around $10.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,742 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Goodman Financial CORP added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 77.67%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $58.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 25,463 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: WestRock Co (WRK)

Goodman Financial CORP sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $52.03 and $61.81, with an estimated average price of $55.89.

Sold Out: Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST)

Goodman Financial CORP sold out a holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $16.51 and $18.43, with an estimated average price of $17.41.

Sold Out: Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

Goodman Financial CORP sold out a holding in Nektar Therapeutics. The sale prices were between $16.52 and $20.4, with an estimated average price of $18.5.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

Goodman Financial CORP sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.2 and $31.32, with an estimated average price of $31.26.



Here is the complete portfolio of Goodman Financial CORP. Also check out:

1. Goodman Financial CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Goodman Financial CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Goodman Financial CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Goodman Financial CORP keeps buying
