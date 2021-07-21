Massey, Quick & Co., LLC Buys Bank of America Corp, Vanguard Value ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Golub Capital BDC Inc

New Purchases: ACWV, IGM, SPLG, SLV, BMEZ, XOP, LIT, NEM, IYK, HEDJ, SLB, ITA, ESGV, DGS, HDV, IYJ, SJNK, VGIT, EEMA, DLS, AMD, WYNN, VLO, OKE, OXY, ICE, HAL, CCL, AMAT, AXP, A,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Bank of America Corp, Vanguard Value ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Honeywell International Inc, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, Golub Capital BDC Inc, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Massey, Quick & Co., LLC. As of 2021Q2, Massey, Quick & Co., LLC owns 449 stocks with a total value of $377 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 167,610 shares, 19.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 134,673 shares, 10.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.14% iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 455,552 shares, 9.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.68% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 637,444 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.98% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 65,769 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%

Massey, Quick & Co., LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.76 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $101.4. The stock is now traded at around $104.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,994 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Massey, Quick & Co., LLC initiated holding in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF. The purchase prices were between $356.53 and $405.63, with an estimated average price of $381.67. The stock is now traded at around $408.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 528 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Massey, Quick & Co., LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.45 and $50.33, with an estimated average price of $48.89. The stock is now traded at around $50.969000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,594 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Massey, Quick & Co., LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II. The purchase prices were between $25.33 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.66. The stock is now traded at around $28.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,424 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Massey, Quick & Co., LLC initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $23.333100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Massey, Quick & Co., LLC initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.72 and $99.75, with an estimated average price of $86.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.352500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 665 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Massey, Quick & Co., LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 38.98%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $38.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 637,444 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Massey, Quick & Co., LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 54.21%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $138.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 100,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Massey, Quick & Co., LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 37.49%. The purchase prices were between $54.6 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $56.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 212,506 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Massey, Quick & Co., LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.11%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $55.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 170,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Massey, Quick & Co., LLC added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 150.18%. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $231.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 10,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Massey, Quick & Co., LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 177.49%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $52.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 29,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Massey, Quick & Co., LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.74 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $64.13.

Massey, Quick & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Itron Inc. The sale prices were between $84.32 and $100.72, with an estimated average price of $92.71.

Massey, Quick & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $97.04 and $113.54, with an estimated average price of $105.2.

Massey, Quick & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $227.3 and $247.57, with an estimated average price of $238.19.

Massey, Quick & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Liberty Braves Group. The sale prices were between $25.87 and $29.4, with an estimated average price of $27.39.

Massey, Quick & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Magna International Inc. The sale prices were between $88.04 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $95.2.