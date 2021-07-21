Logo
Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Invesco Preferred ETF, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc owns 94 stocks with a total value of $216 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COLTON GROOME FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/colton+groome+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of COLTON GROOME FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC
  1. iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) - 122,516 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.15%
  2. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 185,704 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.77%
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 35,354 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.15%
  4. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 82,278 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.06%
  5. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 278,866 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46%
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $121.43 and $133.01, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $134.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.1%. The holding were 66,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.66 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $36.63. The stock is now traded at around $38.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 161,253 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $67.09. The stock is now traded at around $67.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 88,339 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.75 and $15.32, with an estimated average price of $15.02. The stock is now traded at around $15.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 277,079 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.33 and $39.52, with an estimated average price of $38.26. The stock is now traded at around $40.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 80,817 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund. The purchase prices were between $56.89 and $59.86, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $60.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 50,666 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 67.15%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $359.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 35,354 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 1115.52%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $144.991700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 24,043 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.15%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $122.06, with an estimated average price of $118.1. The stock is now traded at around $115.379400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 122,516 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 104.69%. The purchase prices were between $39.37 and $40.18, with an estimated average price of $39.72. The stock is now traded at around $40.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 141,456 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 24.77%. The purchase prices were between $64.94 and $69.39, with an estimated average price of $67.7. The stock is now traded at around $68.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 185,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 234.97%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 51,783 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $64.95 and $69.47, with an estimated average price of $68.03.

Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.63 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $114.26.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $96.56 and $105.59, with an estimated average price of $102.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of COLTON GROOME FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC. Also check out:

1. COLTON GROOME FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. COLTON GROOME FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. COLTON GROOME FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that COLTON GROOME FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC keeps buying
