Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

- New Purchases: QUAL, SNPE, IDEV, PGX, USSG, DGRW, MTUM, BRK.A, EMB, GOOG, IJJ, JPM, MSFT, HD, CSCO, JNJ, BRK.B, MRK, WMT, MCD, PFE, MDT, UNH, VZ, PEP, CL, CVX, XOM, PG, DFS, SYY, SCHB, SBUX, PNC, KO, IBHB, V,
- Added Positions: QQQ, AAPL, DVY, HYLB, SCHV, IGSB, IVV, SCHG, AGG, EFA, USMV, SCHO, SPTM, AGGY, SPDW, EEM, SCHM, SPAB, VEU, SPEM, XLK, FVD, ACWX, IGIB, SCHZ, EFAV, VTIP, XSLV, LQD, MUB, SPSB, HYG, IEFA, VGSH,
- Reduced Positions: IWM, SCHX, IJH, CWB, RSP, BKLN, CORP, SCHE, ANGL, IVW, IVE, GUNR, VEA, ITOT, SPYG, IJR, VNQI, VNQ,
- Sold Out: EWJ, IEF, SCHA,
- iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) - 122,516 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.15%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 185,704 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.77%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 35,354 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.15%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 82,278 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.06%
- SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 278,866 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46%
Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $121.43 and $133.01, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $134.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.1%. The holding were 66,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE)
Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.66 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $36.63. The stock is now traded at around $38.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 161,253 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)
Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $67.09. The stock is now traded at around $67.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 88,339 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)
Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.75 and $15.32, with an estimated average price of $15.02. The stock is now traded at around $15.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 277,079 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG)
Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.33 and $39.52, with an estimated average price of $38.26. The stock is now traded at around $40.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 80,817 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW)
Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund. The purchase prices were between $56.89 and $59.86, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $60.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 50,666 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 67.15%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $359.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 35,354 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 1115.52%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $144.991700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 24,043 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.15%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $122.06, with an estimated average price of $118.1. The stock is now traded at around $115.379400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 122,516 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)
Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 104.69%. The purchase prices were between $39.37 and $40.18, with an estimated average price of $39.72. The stock is now traded at around $40.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 141,456 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)
Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 24.77%. The purchase prices were between $64.94 and $69.39, with an estimated average price of $67.7. The stock is now traded at around $68.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 185,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 234.97%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 51,783 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)
Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $64.95 and $69.47, with an estimated average price of $68.03.Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.63 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $114.26.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Colton Groome Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $96.56 and $105.59, with an estimated average price of $102.02.
