Leavell Investment Management, Inc. Buys iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, Sells CSX Corp, Canadian Pacific Railway, Sherwin-Williams Co

- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 319,909 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF (MGC) - 236,941 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 127,311 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 125,290 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio.
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 165,228 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio.
Leavell Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $26.27, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $26.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 387,136 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMJ)
Leavell Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.6 and $25.65, with an estimated average price of $25.63. The stock is now traded at around $25.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 366,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)
Leavell Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.
