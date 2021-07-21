Logo
BCS Wealth Management Buys iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF, Facebook Inc, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company BCS Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF, Facebook Inc, FS KKR Capital Corp, Dollar General Corp, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BCS Wealth Management. As of 2021Q2, BCS Wealth Management owns 118 stocks with a total value of $149 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BCS Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bcs+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BCS Wealth Management
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 129,214 shares, 9.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%
  2. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL) - 551,359 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89%
  3. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 145,760 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
  4. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 371,716 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.15%
  5. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL) - 272,604 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMJ)

BCS Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.6 and $25.65, with an estimated average price of $25.63. The stock is now traded at around $25.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 14,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMK)

BCS Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $26.27, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $26.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 14,347 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

BCS Wealth Management initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $343.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 959 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)

BCS Wealth Management initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $21.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 13,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dollar General Corp (DG)

BCS Wealth Management initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77. The stock is now traded at around $224.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,388 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

BCS Wealth Management initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $119.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)

BCS Wealth Management added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 32.48%. The purchase prices were between $108.52 and $110.72, with an estimated average price of $109.81. The stock is now traded at around $111.632600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,584 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

BCS Wealth Management added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 44.53%. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $62.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,154 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

BCS Wealth Management added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 31.73%. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $217.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

BCS Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 26.10%. The purchase prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,657 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

BCS Wealth Management sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

BCS Wealth Management sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53.

Sold Out: WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES)

BCS Wealth Management sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $30.98 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $32.19.

Sold Out: WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON)

BCS Wealth Management sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $40.18 and $43.52, with an estimated average price of $42.11.

Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

BCS Wealth Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

BCS Wealth Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47.



Here is the complete portfolio of BCS Wealth Management. Also check out:

1. BCS Wealth Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. BCS Wealth Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BCS Wealth Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BCS Wealth Management keeps buying
