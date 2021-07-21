BCS Wealth Management Buys iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF, Facebook Inc, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund

New Purchases: IBMK, IBMJ, FB, FSK, DG, SBUX, IWD, GE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF, Facebook Inc, FS KKR Capital Corp, Dollar General Corp, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund, Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BCS Wealth Management. As of 2021Q2, BCS Wealth Management owns 118 stocks with a total value of $149 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 129,214 shares, 9.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25% Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL) - 551,359 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 145,760 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18% Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 371,716 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.15% Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL) - 272,604 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%

BCS Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.6 and $25.65, with an estimated average price of $25.63. The stock is now traded at around $25.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 14,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BCS Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $26.27, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $26.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 14,347 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BCS Wealth Management initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $343.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 959 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BCS Wealth Management initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $21.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 13,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BCS Wealth Management initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77. The stock is now traded at around $224.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,388 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BCS Wealth Management initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $119.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BCS Wealth Management added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 32.48%. The purchase prices were between $108.52 and $110.72, with an estimated average price of $109.81. The stock is now traded at around $111.632600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,584 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BCS Wealth Management added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 44.53%. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $62.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,154 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BCS Wealth Management added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 31.73%. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $217.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BCS Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 26.10%. The purchase prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,657 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BCS Wealth Management sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3.

BCS Wealth Management sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53.

BCS Wealth Management sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $30.98 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $32.19.

BCS Wealth Management sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $40.18 and $43.52, with an estimated average price of $42.11.

BCS Wealth Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87.

BCS Wealth Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47.