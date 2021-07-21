Tiaa, Fsb Buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Sells SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Alerian MLP ETF

New Purchases: NUSC, MDYV, AME, HLT, STZ, ETSY, UAL, NFLX, MCO, GD, XLE, IYW, GRUB, ADPT, VST, AMD, MPC, MITEF, EXG, POR, NAD, RVT, PPL, NTRS, JCI, CMS, ABR,

VONG, USHY, VONV, IWN, IEFA, EMB, IEMG, AGG, MUB, IWO, CRM, ADI, ETN, EW, VWO, BIV, JNJ, ADBE, CL, BAC, VBK, NKE, SCHC, EMLC, SLYV, STPZ, PYPL, ANTM, UPS, NEE, AMZN, SLQD, LLY, DD, IVE, GLW, CPRT, MBB, MDY, KO, RSP, CAT, SCHX, F, SLYG, CSX, SPYV, VIAC, BAX, TFC, VFH, AMAT, AIG, VXUS, XLB, IBM, MDU, NSC, NOC, OGE, PNC, PFE, LMT, SLB, SBUX, SYY, ACN, VLO, NI, EBAY, NUV, UNIT, HBAN, KHC, HPE, DOW, CTVA, GSK, GILD, BND, Reduced Positions: SPSB, SCZ, IWS, AMLP, VO, IVV, IWF, IWP, VUG, VOE, VOT, ORCL, BABA, IWR, VTV, INTC, LUV, BMY, UNP, LYB, GM, FTV, IWD, IWX, SHY, BSX, DE, NVDA, URI, FB, IWB, QDF, SPY, VB, AMT, AAPL, BRK.B, COF, DHR, GOOGL, JPM, SPGI, PPG, SPG, TMO, BX, DG, HYG, IJH, IWM, SPDW, TIP, VGT, VHT, VOX, VTI, VV, MMM, PLD, ASML, ABT, ATVI, LNT, MO, HES, AEE, AMX, AZN, ADP, BP, BK, BDX, BAM, CPB, FIS, SCHW, CVX, C, CMCSA, COP, ED, DRI, DEO, D, DOV, DUK, EOG, EIX, ENB, ETR, EPD, XOM, FAST, FITB, GIS, HPQ, HD, ITI, MDLZ, KR, LRCX, LOW, MTB, MAR, MKC, MCD, MDT, MS, VTRS, NSRGY, ES, NVS, PH, PEG, QCOM, ROK, ROST, RDS.A, XPO, SO, TRV, STT, SYK, TJX, TSM, TXN, USB, UL, RTX, UNH, WMT, WBA, WFC, WEC, XEL, ZBH, MA, TMUS, KDP, CDNA, TSLA, PHYS, AMRC, NXPI, NOW, ZTS, GOOG, CDK, CARR, OTIS, BNDX, BSV, CWI, EEM, EFA, IJK, IJR, IUSG, IVW, IYY, MDYG, QQQ, SCHB, SCHF, SPIP, SUSA, USMV, VBR, VCR, VEU, VIG, VXF, XLI, XLK, XLP, XLRE, XLU, XLV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Alerian MLP ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Oracle Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tiaa, Fsb. As of 2021Q2, Tiaa, Fsb owns 370 stocks with a total value of $28.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 61,179,463 shares, 15.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 33,168,216 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69% iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 18,569,115 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.28% iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 14,549,055 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.87% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 3,695,806 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.62%

Tiaa, Fsb initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $44.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,067,994 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiaa, Fsb initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $66.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 326,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiaa, Fsb initiated holding in AMETEK Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.73 and $137.7, with an estimated average price of $133.77. The stock is now traded at around $136.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 105,143 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiaa, Fsb initiated holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.3 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $55.57. The stock is now traded at around $48.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 190,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiaa, Fsb initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.29 and $130.39, with an estimated average price of $124.77. The stock is now traded at around $124.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 60,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiaa, Fsb initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $193.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 47,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiaa, Fsb added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 279.99%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $71.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 9,865,881 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiaa, Fsb added to a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3013.53%. The purchase prices were between $40.49 and $41.55, with an estimated average price of $40.95. The stock is now traded at around $41.558000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 7,943,806 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiaa, Fsb added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 85.81%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $69.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 5,785,423 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiaa, Fsb added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 48.03%. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $112.54, with an estimated average price of $110.54. The stock is now traded at around $112.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,710,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiaa, Fsb added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 213.12%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $242.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 97,899 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiaa, Fsb added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 328.59%. The purchase prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19. The stock is now traded at around $163.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 120,824 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tiaa, Fsb sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Tiaa, Fsb sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65.

Tiaa, Fsb sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $120.76 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $127.37.

Tiaa, Fsb sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $129.65 and $146.47, with an estimated average price of $138.15.

Tiaa, Fsb sold out a holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The sale prices were between $138.76 and $147.01, with an estimated average price of $142.36.

Tiaa, Fsb sold out a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $122.06, with an estimated average price of $118.1.