SYNNEX Corporation Expands Security and Networking Portfolio with Proofpoint

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 21, 2021

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading provider of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry, today announced that it has expanded its networking and security portfolio with the addition of Proofpoint products and services, a leading cybersecurity and compliance company.

SYNNEX_Corporation_Logo.jpg

"Proofpoint's people-centric approach to cybersecurity equips partners with the tools and knowledge to help customers protect their people, data, and brand," said Reyna Thompson, Senior Vice President, Product Management, North America, SYNNEX. "We are thrilled to add Proofpoint to our linecard and integrate our services and expertise to deliver effective solutions that keep customers safe from cyber threats."

Resellers have access to the entire Proofpoint line through SYNNEX and can leverage their integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, helping companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyber attacks. The agreement enhances SYNNEX' cybersecurity and compliance solutions to protect people on every channel including email, web, cloud, social media and mobile messaging.

"In today's environment, a company's most important asset – their people – can also be their biggest cybersecurity threat," said Joe Sykora, SVP, Worldwide Channels and Partner Sales, Proofpoint. "We are excited to work with SYNNEX to deliver innovative security and compliance solutions to their vast network of resellers. Our comprehensive portfolio, backed by SYNNEX' leading services and dedicated support, provides partners with the intelligence and tools to help keep their customers safe, especially as people expand how and where they work."

Comprehensive pre-sales support offerings available through SYNNEX include assistance with opportunity qualification, bill of materials design, proof of concept demonstrations, and access to complementary training. The dedicated SYNNEX Proofpoint team can help with business development, product management and specialization, marketing, and overall business management. SYNNEX also offers rewarding financial incentives and assistance with renewal automation. This high level of support is designed to help customers increase operational efficiencies and effectively grow their businesses.

"As the Proofpoint channel business continues to experience double digit growth year over year, we look forward to further evolving our already strong distribution landscape. SYNNEX offers a unique opportunity for us to access new security partners and routes to market," said David Swick, Senior National Account Manager, North American Distribution, Proofpoint.

To learn more about Proofpoint through SYNNEX, email [email protected]. For more information about SYNNEX Corporation, visit www.synnexcorp.com.

About SYNNEX Corporation
SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading provider of a comprehensive range of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry to a wide range of enterprises. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at www.synnexcorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
Statements in this news release that are forward-looking, such as features and capabilities of products and services, security product offering expansion, technology trends, and general success of collaborations, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this release.  The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.

Copyright 2021 SYNNEX Corporation. All rights reserved. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, and all other SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of SYNNEX Corporation. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners. 

SNX-G

Media Contact:
Bill Fox
Hughes Agency
For SYNNEX Corporation
(864) 271-0718
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF50534&sd=2021-07-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synnex-corporation-expands-security-and-networking-portfolio-with-proofpoint-301338704.html

SOURCE SYNNEX Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF50534&Transmission_Id=202107211300PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF50534&DateId=20210721
