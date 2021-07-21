Logo
Sabre announces upcoming webcast of second quarter 2021 earnings conference call

PRNewswire
Jul 21, 2021
PR Newswire

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, July 21, 2021

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation ("Sabre") (NASDAQ: SABR) will host a live webcast of its second quarter 2021 earnings conference call on August 3, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET. Management will discuss the financial results, as well as comment on the impact of COVID-19 on the business. The webcast is expected to last approximately one hour and will be accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of Sabre's website at investors.sabre.com.

A live audio webcast of the session will be available on the Sabre website at investors.sabre.com. A replay of the event will be available on the website for at least 90 days following the event.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

Website Information

We routinely post important information for investors on the Investor Relations section of our website, investors.sabre.com, and on our Twitter account, @Sabre_Corp. We intend to use the Investor Relations section of our website and our Twitter account as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investor Relations section of our website and our Twitter account, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website or our Twitter account is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

SABR-F

Contacts

Media
Kristin Hays
[email protected]
[email protected]

Investors
Kevin Crissey
[email protected]
[email protected]

SOURCE Sabre Corporation

