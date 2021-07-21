3 Dividend-Paying Stocks Now Below Book Value

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

3 Dividend-Paying Stocks Now Below Book Value

An overview of a micro cap, a steel stock and a financial name

Author's Avatar
John Navin
Jul 21, 2021

Summary

  • These stocks are trading below book value.
  • Their price-earnings ratios are also low.
  • The share prices are trending upward.
Article's Main Image

Each of these three equities trades at below book value. Each one pays a dividend and trades on the New York Stock Exchange, so there’s plenty of financial information available if you want to look into it.

Risk considerations apply: stocks trade at less than book value because they’re being avoided generally for a reason. On the other hand, such issues tend to show up on the screens of large investors looking for buyout candidates or for simple basic value.

ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions Inc. (

ARC, Financial) is definitely a microcap stock at just $2.03 per share. Even at that low, low price, the liquidity is something to consider with a mere 209,000 shares of average daily volume. The book value per share is $3.50, so it’s trading at only 57% of book. The price-earnings ratio of 13.8 is much lower that the S&P 500’s Shiller price-earnings ratio of 37.9. ARC pays an 8 cents per share dividend that comes to a 3.94% yield. The five-year earnings record is in the red by 41%, but this year’s earnings are a positive 115%. Shareholder equity is twice long-term debt and the current ratio is green at 1.4.

1417926112566169600.png

Did ARC bottom during the March, 2020 pandemic lows? This chart shows the strong rally from then until now. After peaking early this year at about $2.50, it’s been consolidating in a sideways range.

ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA (

MT, Financial) can be purchased at an 11% discount from book value and the price-earnings ratio is 13.5. This years earnings are excellent at 73.5% and the five-year earnings are a more than decent 42%. Analysts are predicting lower earnings per share next year and the forward price-earnings ratio is 5. Long-term debt is less than shareholder equity and they’ve got a positive current ratio of 1.3. ArcelorMittal is paying a dividend of 30 cents per share for a yield of 0.99%. Liquidity should not be a problem with average daily volume of 4.5 million shares.

1417926769834577920.png

You can see the strength of the rally from the March 2020 low at about $7 to the current price of $31. ArcelorMittal broke above the 2019 highs and continued upward.

Oppenheimer Holdings

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (

OPY, Financial) has a scarily low price-earnings ratio of 3.65, so much lower than that of the market as a whole that it requires a close look. (A much larger financial sector equity, Citigroup (C, Financial), trades with a price-earnings ratio of 6.) The stock trades at 74% of its book value. Earnings per share this year are very good at 143%. The five-year earnings per share growth is 104%. Shareholder equity greatly exceeds long-term debt. Oppenheimer’s average daily volume is a relatively low 110,000 shares.

1417927698327654400.png

From a price of $14 in the first quarter of 2020 all the way up to above $54 earlier this year. The stock sold off this summer and now trades at $43. The fact Oppenheimer is still trading at a discount from book after a rally of this magnitude is unusual.

Conclusion

Equities that trade below book value are out of favor for a reason. That’s why it’s important to conduct further research in situations such as these three companies. Since each trades on the New York Stock Exchange, it’s likely that extensive information is available about the risks that may be involved. If there weren’t risks, then you would be unable to find stocks trading at this type of discount. These names are ideas presented for further study.

Not investment advice. Do your own research and be sure to consult with a registered investment advisor before making any decisions.

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment