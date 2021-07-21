CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys Abbott Laboratories, Microsoft Corp, Danaher Corp, Sells Apple Inc, Expedia Group Inc, CSX Corp

New Purchases: NVDA, IDXX, ECL, ADBE, POOL, WDAY, VEEV, DXCM, ILMN, TYL, AMD, KMX, ICE, ISRG, SMG, COUP, CONE, HES, PGR, ATVI, CPRT, LEN, WSO, SFTBY, GWRE, BKR, PSTG, ABB, APH, MET, DOCU, DXC, SEDG, CME, CCI, PENN, PFG, REGN, CBOE, AAP, CSGP, TOL, JAZZ, GDDY, ALGN, AME, INTU, MCO, TSCO, MRVI, BIDU, CCOI, TROW, BDX, EW, SNY, WU, VRSK, GLW, HEI, HUM, ROL, CRM, USB, FTV, EXAS, PBH, TREX, CDW, KRNT, FND, DLB, FAST, GS, KR, GWW, ANTM, WY, WSM, KMI, SQ, ETN, EHC, ORLY, WEX, CODI, IRDM, ANET, RUN, HPE, VVV, MDB, FTDR, CHWY, CARR, OSH, XLV, ABMD, BLL, CACI, DLR, DRQ, MLHR, LB, BX, PSX, MANU, EXTR, QUOT, CERS, III, LLNW,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Abbott Laboratories, Microsoft Corp, Danaher Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Visa Inc, sells Apple Inc, Expedia Group Inc, CSX Corp, Booking Holdings Inc, Avery Dennison Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA. As of 2021Q2, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA owns 300 stocks with a total value of $406 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 148,172 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.38% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 64,876 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.51% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 106,307 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 197.17% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 68,012 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.05% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,889 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.55%

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $192.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 8,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $486.36 and $637.08, with an estimated average price of $550.32. The stock is now traded at around $668.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 2,738 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA initiated holding in Ecolab Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.01 and $228.99, with an estimated average price of $217.25. The stock is now traded at around $214.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 8,041 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $610.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,388 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65. The stock is now traded at around $236.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 5,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA initiated holding in Pool Corp. The purchase prices were between $345.24 and $465.04, with an estimated average price of $419.1. The stock is now traded at around $456.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,813 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 197.17%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $118.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 106,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 38.51%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $280.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 64,876 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 1114.06%. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $278.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 14,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 218.54%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3563.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,306 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA added to a holding in Visa Inc by 240.01%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $244.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 18,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 497.50%. The purchase prices were between $155.9 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $173.23. The stock is now traded at around $198.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 15,511 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA sold out a holding in Acuity Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $165 and $193.11, with an estimated average price of $181.36.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $281.34 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $293.32.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA sold out a holding in EnerSys. The sale prices were between $84.92 and $99.17, with an estimated average price of $93.27.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA sold out a holding in Luminex Corp. The sale prices were between $31.74 and $37.03, with an estimated average price of $36.25.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA sold out a holding in Surna Inc. The sale prices were between $0.06 and $0.11, with an estimated average price of $0.07.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA sold out a holding in Vertical Computer Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $0.02 and $0.02, with an estimated average price of $0.02.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.38%. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.79%. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA still held 148,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 28.23%. The sale prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7. The stock is now traded at around $162.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA still held 9,447 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced to a holding in CSX Corp by 68.36%. The sale prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $31.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA still held 7,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 20.28%. The sale prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2. The stock is now traded at around $2190.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA still held 684 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced to a holding in Avery Dennison Corp by 25.05%. The sale prices were between $183.65 and $222.56, with an estimated average price of $209.48. The stock is now traded at around $203.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA still held 6,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced to a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc by 46.81%. The sale prices were between $88.95 and $99.26, with an estimated average price of $94.16. The stock is now traded at around $92.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA still held 4,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.