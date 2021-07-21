Logo
CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys Abbott Laboratories, Microsoft Corp, Danaher Corp, Sells Apple Inc, Expedia Group Inc, CSX Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company CHICAGO TRUST Co NA (Current Portfolio) buys Abbott Laboratories, Microsoft Corp, Danaher Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Visa Inc, sells Apple Inc, Expedia Group Inc, CSX Corp, Booking Holdings Inc, Avery Dennison Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA. As of 2021Q2, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA owns 300 stocks with a total value of $406 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chicago+trust+co+na/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 148,172 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.38%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 64,876 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.51%
  3. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 106,307 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 197.17%
  4. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 68,012 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.05%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,889 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.55%
New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $192.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 8,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $486.36 and $637.08, with an estimated average price of $550.32. The stock is now traded at around $668.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 2,738 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ecolab Inc (ECL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA initiated holding in Ecolab Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.01 and $228.99, with an estimated average price of $217.25. The stock is now traded at around $214.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 8,041 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $610.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,388 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Workday Inc (WDAY)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65. The stock is now traded at around $236.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 5,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pool Corp (POOL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA initiated holding in Pool Corp. The purchase prices were between $345.24 and $465.04, with an estimated average price of $419.1. The stock is now traded at around $456.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,813 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 197.17%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $118.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 106,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 38.51%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $280.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 64,876 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 1114.06%. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $278.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 14,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 218.54%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3563.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,306 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA added to a holding in Visa Inc by 240.01%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $244.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 18,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 497.50%. The purchase prices were between $155.9 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $173.23. The stock is now traded at around $198.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 15,511 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Acuity Brands Inc (AYI)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA sold out a holding in Acuity Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $165 and $193.11, with an estimated average price of $181.36.

Sold Out: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $281.34 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $293.32.

Sold Out: EnerSys (ENS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA sold out a holding in EnerSys. The sale prices were between $84.92 and $99.17, with an estimated average price of $93.27.

Sold Out: Luminex Corp (LMNX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA sold out a holding in Luminex Corp. The sale prices were between $31.74 and $37.03, with an estimated average price of $36.25.

Sold Out: Surna Inc (SRNA)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA sold out a holding in Surna Inc. The sale prices were between $0.06 and $0.11, with an estimated average price of $0.07.

Sold Out: Vertical Computer Systems Inc (VCSY)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA sold out a holding in Vertical Computer Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $0.02 and $0.02, with an estimated average price of $0.02.

Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.38%. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.79%. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA still held 148,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 28.23%. The sale prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7. The stock is now traded at around $162.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA still held 9,447 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: CSX Corp (CSX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced to a holding in CSX Corp by 68.36%. The sale prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $31.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA still held 7,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 20.28%. The sale prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2. The stock is now traded at around $2190.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA still held 684 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced to a holding in Avery Dennison Corp by 25.05%. The sale prices were between $183.65 and $222.56, with an estimated average price of $209.48. The stock is now traded at around $203.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA still held 6,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced to a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc by 46.81%. The sale prices were between $88.95 and $99.26, with an estimated average price of $94.16. The stock is now traded at around $92.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA still held 4,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.



