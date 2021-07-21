Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Buys Blackrock Core Bond Trust, Blackrock Enhanced Government Fund Inc, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, Sells SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

- New Purchases: BHK, EGF, FPE, NZF, HYT, MUI, LYB, JFR, INCY, QSR, ADBE, IVZ, HCA, MRNA,
- Added Positions: LAZ, FUBO, CSCO, ENB, XOM,
- Reduced Positions: MO, SPHD, QQQ, PGX, PSK, T, XLV, VLO, BXMX, FB, GOOGL, XLF, BCE, JPM, MET, DNP, DIAX, COP, CNP, BLK, XLE, XLU,
- Sold Out: DIA, EFA, IJR, MDY, AAPL, IVV, PFF, DVY, QCOM, IYJ, QQQX, VZ, WSM, INTC, UPS, IBB, JNJ, ICE, APO, PFE, CVX, IBM, MSFT, DIS, WMT, BTZ, KO, HD, MRK, PEP, TXN, MS, LMT, CL, SBUX, HPE, EPD, WDC, PG, ED, ODFL, NKE, ITW, KR, GLAD, BTI, BX, GAB, AZN, DE, USA, DOW, UNP, GOOG, IVE, AMZN, AMLP, VYM, LLY, AEP, BA, EOS, SHAK, SO, VOO, NOC, VIG, MGM, LOW, VOOV, RSG, NEE, AMGN, VGK, VB, GE, C, DUK, MNR, PKG, O, NYCB, KYN,
For the details of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shulman+demeo+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 417,460 shares, 69.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 50,841 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77%
- SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 54,139 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
- SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (PSK) - 125,894 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.73%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 31,614 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Core Bond Trust. The purchase prices were between $15.51 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $15.92. The stock is now traded at around $16.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 31,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Blackrock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (EGF)
Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Enhanced Government Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.61 and $13.04, with an estimated average price of $12.73. The stock is now traded at around $13.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 33,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)
Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC initiated holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.93 and $20.6, with an estimated average price of $20.28. The stock is now traded at around $20.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 21,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF)
Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $16.16 and $17.21, with an estimated average price of $16.75. The stock is now traded at around $17.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 23,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc (HYT)
Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.56 and $12.38, with an estimated average price of $12. The stock is now traded at around $12.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 27,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Blackrock Muni Interm Duration Fund Inc (MUI)
Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Muni Interm Duration Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.04 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $15.37. The stock is now traded at around $15.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Lazard Ltd (LAZ)
Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Lazard Ltd by 41.44%. The purchase prices were between $43.5 and $48.18, with an estimated average price of $45.83. The stock is now traded at around $45.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,502 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13.Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31.Sold Out: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $475.11 and $504.81, with an estimated average price of $493.01.Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66.
Here is the complete portfolio of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment