Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Buys Blackrock Core Bond Trust, Blackrock Enhanced Government Fund Inc, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, Sells SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

New Purchases: BHK, EGF, FPE, NZF, HYT, MUI, LYB, JFR, INCY, QSR, ADBE, IVZ, HCA, MRNA,

BHK, EGF, FPE, NZF, HYT, MUI, LYB, JFR, INCY, QSR, ADBE, IVZ, HCA, MRNA, Added Positions: LAZ, FUBO, CSCO, ENB, XOM,

LAZ, FUBO, CSCO, ENB, XOM, Reduced Positions: MO, SPHD, QQQ, PGX, PSK, T, XLV, VLO, BXMX, FB, GOOGL, XLF, BCE, JPM, MET, DNP, DIAX, COP, CNP, BLK, XLE, XLU,

MO, SPHD, QQQ, PGX, PSK, T, XLV, VLO, BXMX, FB, GOOGL, XLF, BCE, JPM, MET, DNP, DIAX, COP, CNP, BLK, XLE, XLU, Sold Out: DIA, EFA, IJR, MDY, AAPL, IVV, PFF, DVY, QCOM, IYJ, QQQX, VZ, WSM, INTC, UPS, IBB, JNJ, ICE, APO, PFE, CVX, IBM, MSFT, DIS, WMT, BTZ, KO, HD, MRK, PEP, TXN, MS, LMT, CL, SBUX, HPE, EPD, WDC, PG, ED, ODFL, NKE, ITW, KR, GLAD, BTI, BX, GAB, AZN, DE, USA, DOW, UNP, GOOG, IVE, AMZN, AMLP, VYM, LLY, AEP, BA, EOS, SHAK, SO, VOO, NOC, VIG, MGM, LOW, VOOV, RSG, NEE, AMGN, VGK, VB, GE, C, DUK, MNR, PKG, O, NYCB, KYN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Blackrock Core Bond Trust, Blackrock Enhanced Government Fund Inc, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund, BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc, sells SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC owns 62 stocks with a total value of $257 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shulman+demeo+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 417,460 shares, 69.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 50,841 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77% SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 54,139 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35% SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (PSK) - 125,894 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.73% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 31,614 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Core Bond Trust. The purchase prices were between $15.51 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $15.92. The stock is now traded at around $16.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 31,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Enhanced Government Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.61 and $13.04, with an estimated average price of $12.73. The stock is now traded at around $13.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 33,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC initiated holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.93 and $20.6, with an estimated average price of $20.28. The stock is now traded at around $20.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 21,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $16.16 and $17.21, with an estimated average price of $16.75. The stock is now traded at around $17.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 23,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.56 and $12.38, with an estimated average price of $12. The stock is now traded at around $12.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 27,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Muni Interm Duration Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.04 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $15.37. The stock is now traded at around $15.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Lazard Ltd by 41.44%. The purchase prices were between $43.5 and $48.18, with an estimated average price of $45.83. The stock is now traded at around $45.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,502 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13.

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57.

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31.

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $475.11 and $504.81, with an estimated average price of $493.01.

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28.

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66.