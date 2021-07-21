Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Buys Blackrock Core Bond Trust, Blackrock Enhanced Government Fund Inc, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, Sells SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Buys Blackrock Core Bond Trust, Blackrock Enhanced Government Fund Inc, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, Sells SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Blackrock Core Bond Trust, Blackrock Enhanced Government Fund Inc, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund, BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc, sells SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC owns 62 stocks with a total value of $257 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shulman+demeo+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 417,460 shares, 69.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 50,841 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77%
  3. SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 54,139 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
  4. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (PSK) - 125,894 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.73%
  5. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 31,614 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
New Purchase: Blackrock Core Bond Trust (BHK)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Core Bond Trust. The purchase prices were between $15.51 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $15.92. The stock is now traded at around $16.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 31,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Blackrock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (EGF)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Enhanced Government Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.61 and $13.04, with an estimated average price of $12.73. The stock is now traded at around $13.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 33,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC initiated holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.93 and $20.6, with an estimated average price of $20.28. The stock is now traded at around $20.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 21,849 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $16.16 and $17.21, with an estimated average price of $16.75. The stock is now traded at around $17.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 23,149 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc (HYT)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.56 and $12.38, with an estimated average price of $12. The stock is now traded at around $12.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 27,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Blackrock Muni Interm Duration Fund Inc (MUI)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Muni Interm Duration Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.04 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $15.37. The stock is now traded at around $15.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lazard Ltd (LAZ)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Lazard Ltd by 41.44%. The purchase prices were between $43.5 and $48.18, with an estimated average price of $45.83. The stock is now traded at around $45.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,502 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31.

Sold Out: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $475.11 and $504.81, with an estimated average price of $493.01.

Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider