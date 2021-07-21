Logo
Ridgecrest Wealth Partners, Llc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Sells Colgate-Palmolive Co, McKesson Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ridgecrest Wealth Partners, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc, sells Colgate-Palmolive Co, McKesson Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners, Llc owns 108 stocks with a total value of $158 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RIDGECREST WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ridgecrest+wealth+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RIDGECREST WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 89,211 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.53%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 134,815 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 793.11%
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 82,732 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 62,578 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.3%
  5. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 110,576 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.63%
New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.34%. The holding were 82,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $192.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 12,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $107.67. The stock is now traded at around $107.927200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 19,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.02 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $51.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 32,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 26,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in Coupa Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.36 and $279.31, with an estimated average price of $247.92. The stock is now traded at around $223.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 3,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 793.11%. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.23%. The holding were 134,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1982.93%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.34, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.327600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 81,755 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 115.19%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2542.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 2,238 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 26.53%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 89,211 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.24%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $436.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 12,989 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners, Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 107.59%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 67,569 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $78.55 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $81.7.

Sold Out: McKesson Corp (MCK)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners, Llc sold out a holding in McKesson Corp. The sale prices were between $184.89 and $202.68, with an estimated average price of $193.18.



