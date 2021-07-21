Ridgecrest Wealth Partners, Llc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Sells Colgate-Palmolive Co, McKesson Corp

- New Purchases: VCSH, NVDA, SUB, DGRO, ICSH, COUP, CRM, QQQ, USMV, WFC, DIA, PSA, BF.B, XYL, QCOM, COST, WM, MDLZ, SENS,
- Added Positions: BSV, ISTB, GOOGL, AAPL, IVV, IGSB, CVX, ITOT, MSFT, VGSH, VTIP, GOOG, VZ, HDV, PG, ABBV, TIP, RUN, ABT, SLQD, XOM, CLX, JNJ, AGG, VYM, AMZN, NEE, HON, AMGN, INTC, VOO, MRK, PULS, FBHS, FB, PFE, CAT, SPY, KMB, BAC, KO, ANTM, UNP, NSC, CMCSA, USIG, PEP, MCD, GILD, TSLA, ORCL, UNH, UPS, LMT, F, WMT,
- Reduced Positions: BIL, JPST, JPM, HD, BAX, IBM, BMY, CSCO, DIS, BX,
- Sold Out: CL, MCK,
These are the top 5 holdings of RIDGECREST WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 89,211 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.53%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 134,815 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 793.11%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 82,732 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 62,578 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.3%
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 110,576 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.63%
Ridgecrest Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.34%. The holding were 82,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Ridgecrest Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $192.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 12,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
Ridgecrest Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $107.67. The stock is now traded at around $107.927200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 19,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
Ridgecrest Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.02 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $51.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 32,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)
Ridgecrest Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 26,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)
Ridgecrest Wealth Partners, Llc initiated holding in Coupa Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.36 and $279.31, with an estimated average price of $247.92. The stock is now traded at around $223.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 3,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Ridgecrest Wealth Partners, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 793.11%. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.23%. The holding were 134,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)
Ridgecrest Wealth Partners, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1982.93%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.34, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.327600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 81,755 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Ridgecrest Wealth Partners, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 115.19%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2542.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 2,238 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Ridgecrest Wealth Partners, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 26.53%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 89,211 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Ridgecrest Wealth Partners, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.24%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $436.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 12,989 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Ridgecrest Wealth Partners, Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 107.59%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 67,569 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Ridgecrest Wealth Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $78.55 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $81.7.Sold Out: McKesson Corp (MCK)
Ridgecrest Wealth Partners, Llc sold out a holding in McKesson Corp. The sale prices were between $184.89 and $202.68, with an estimated average price of $193.18.
Here is the complete portfolio of RIDGECREST WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC.
1. RIDGECREST WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. RIDGECREST WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RIDGECREST WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RIDGECREST WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC keeps buying
