Neumann Capital Management, LLC Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc

New Purchases: ESGE, NUSC, SUSC, MS,

ESGE, NUSC, SUSC, MS, Added Positions: IEMG, JKH, DSI, DLS, IEFA, ESGD, HYG, BMY, BNDX,

IEMG, JKH, DSI, DLS, IEFA, ESGD, HYG, BMY, BNDX, Reduced Positions: EEMV, IJH, IJR, VTI, EFA, VNQ, AAPL, TGT, IJK, GOOGL, IWM, VCIT, IVW, JPM, JLL, NVDA, GM, MSFT, BAC, CVS, DIA, VT, LQD, IJS, EFV, MMM, ALL, IWB, ROP, STZ, CHRW, ACN,

Foster City, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF, iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Neumann Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Neumann Capital Management, LLC owns 84 stocks with a total value of $222 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 173,293 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 114,802 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.61% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 43,115 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.24% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 26,470 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 80,357 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55%

Neumann Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.11 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $43.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Neumann Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.76 and $27.68, with an estimated average price of $27.18. The stock is now traded at around $27.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 15,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Neumann Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $44.101500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,292 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Neumann Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $95.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Neumann Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 132.56%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $64.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 59,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Neumann Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 468.82%. The purchase prices were between $62.47 and $69.22, with an estimated average price of $65.92. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 22,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Neumann Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 25.25%. The purchase prices were between $76.2 and $82.83, with an estimated average price of $80.27. The stock is now traded at around $84.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 19,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Neumann Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.21%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $74.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.