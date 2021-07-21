Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC Buys Dollar Tree Inc, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, iShares Russell Top 200 ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC Buys Dollar Tree Inc, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, iShares Russell Top 200 ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Dollar Tree Inc, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, iShares Russell Top 200 ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC owns 70 stocks with a total value of $211 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/compton+wealth+advisory+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC
  1. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 317,490 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.83%
  2. Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) - 165,139 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 56,839 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.94%
  4. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 73,880 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59%
  5. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (IWX) - 143,541 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.93%
New Purchase: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73. The stock is now traded at around $99.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.78%. The holding were 165,139 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (IWL)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.49 and $102.81, with an estimated average price of $99.53. The stock is now traded at around $104.489000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 21,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.83%. The purchase prices were between $60.19 and $64.76, with an estimated average price of $62.78. The stock is now traded at around $62.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 317,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.20%. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $139.899900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 39,486 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 52.28%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $52.573100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 30,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 42.68%. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $170.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,686 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 50.06%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $212.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,799 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 42.11%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $118.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.47 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $91.49.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $156.56 and $173.58, with an estimated average price of $164.58.



Here is the complete portfolio of Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider