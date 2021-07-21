Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC Buys Dollar Tree Inc, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, iShares Russell Top 200 ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

New Purchases: DLTR, IWL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dollar Tree Inc, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, iShares Russell Top 200 ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC owns 70 stocks with a total value of $211 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 317,490 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.83% Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) - 165,139 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 56,839 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.94% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 73,880 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59% iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (IWX) - 143,541 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.93%

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73. The stock is now traded at around $99.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.78%. The holding were 165,139 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.49 and $102.81, with an estimated average price of $99.53. The stock is now traded at around $104.489000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 21,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.83%. The purchase prices were between $60.19 and $64.76, with an estimated average price of $62.78. The stock is now traded at around $62.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 317,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.20%. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $139.899900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 39,486 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 52.28%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $52.573100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 30,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 42.68%. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $170.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,686 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 50.06%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $212.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,799 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 42.11%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $118.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.47 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $91.49.

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22.

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22.

Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $156.56 and $173.58, with an estimated average price of $164.58.