Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC Buys Dollar Tree Inc, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, iShares Russell Top 200 ETF, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

- New Purchases: DLTR, IWL,
- Added Positions: VEU, VOE, IWR, VOT, VB, BND, VWO, BSV, RSP, VTV, UPS, VBR, ABT, IWX, IWY, NFLX, VIG, BLK, MRK, SBUX, CRM, ESGE, LLY, AMGN, NEE, JPM, NKE, HD, PG, FB, CMI, VGSH,
- Reduced Positions: IVW, PKW, LMT,
- Sold Out: BIL, SHY, VEA, IWN,
For the details of Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/compton+wealth+advisory+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 317,490 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.83%
- Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) - 165,139 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 56,839 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.94%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 73,880 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59%
- iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (IWX) - 143,541 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.93%
Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73. The stock is now traded at around $99.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.78%. The holding were 165,139 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (IWL)
Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.49 and $102.81, with an estimated average price of $99.53. The stock is now traded at around $104.489000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 21,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.83%. The purchase prices were between $60.19 and $64.76, with an estimated average price of $62.78. The stock is now traded at around $62.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 317,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.20%. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $139.899900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 39,486 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 52.28%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $52.573100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 30,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 42.68%. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $170.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,686 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 50.06%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $212.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,799 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 42.11%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $118.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)
Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.47 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $91.49.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $156.56 and $173.58, with an estimated average price of $164.58.
Here is the complete portfolio of Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC. Also check out:
1. Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Compton Wealth Advisory Group, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment