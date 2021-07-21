Traynor Capital Management, Inc. Buys DoorDash Inc, Airbnb Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Sells MercadoLibre Inc, Atomera Inc, ARK Innovation ETF

- New Purchases: DASH, ABNB, FNCL, QDEL, ISRG, VTV, AMC, UPRO, TLRY, TLRY, XLV, XLI, MVV, CRM, PSEC, PNNT, DRIP, ZCMD, NCNA,
- Added Positions: NVDA, AMZN, IJH, CRSP, BA, PYPL, IJR, SOXL, SOXX, GOOGL, NFLX, PLTR, DFEN, REGN, HYG, LRCX, DVY, VTEB, HON, LMT, FBND, VNQ, HD, QQQ, PFF, AMAT, F, IBB, LQD, BND, TDOC, AMRS, VXUS, MSFT, VIAC, IVV, JPM, JNJ, VTI, SPXL, FB, BRK.B, SPLG, XOM, AGG, SPY, VTWO, RDS.A, VUG, MUB, UPS, WFC, FHLC, CME, MCD, EFA, MU, CVX, AMPE, BUD, CCIV, BLK, NVO, QCOM, AMGN, AMD, VGT, PNC, RIG, UNP, CXE, PML, CLIR, ABBV, YTRA, PEP, GE, SNDL, NOC, BIB, NEM, FDIS, INTU, IJK,
- Reduced Positions: MELI, BIIB, IVW, TTWO, TSLA, VOO, COST, NEE, WMT, BRKS, IHI, GOOG, V, SQ, PFE, SWKS, AMT, BMY, CVS, INTC, ENPH, AVGO, SBUX, NMZ, ROKU, TNA, MIDU, IWM, VZ, ISTB, DIS, IAGG, GLD, CURE, ADS, RE, SHOP, TTOO, BABA, MFM, MRK, IOVA, NKE, PM,
- Sold Out: ATOM, GME, BE, ARKK, NQP, CGC, TLRY, TLRY, VTRS, DTIL, ENG, OEG, PVL,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 561,415 shares, 11.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 21,480 shares, 10.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.76%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 250,648 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.42%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 16,186 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.10%
- Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 56,461 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.57%
Traynor Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $177.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 26,387 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Traynor Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $139.889900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 28,319 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL)
Traynor Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.74 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $52.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 17,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Quidel Corp (QDEL)
Traynor Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Quidel Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.07 and $132.21, with an estimated average price of $118.06. The stock is now traded at around $139.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Traynor Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $945.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 369 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
Traynor Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81. The stock is now traded at around $14.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 18,306 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Traynor Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.76%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $267.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 43,394 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)
Traynor Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG by 526.45%. The purchase prices were between $100.84 and $161.89, with an estimated average price of $121.54. The stock is now traded at around $127.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 14,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Traynor Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 53.84%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $222.101100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 21,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Traynor Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.77%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $109.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 67,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Traynor Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 71.49%. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.487000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 73,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (DFEN)
Traynor Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 24.42%. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $26.8, with an estimated average price of $23.42. The stock is now traded at around $22.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 143,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Atomera Inc (ATOM)
Traynor Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Atomera Inc. The sale prices were between $13.53 and $27.93, with an estimated average price of $20.64.Sold Out: GameStop Corp (GME)
Traynor Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in GameStop Corp. The sale prices were between $140.99 and $302.56, with an estimated average price of $194.35.Sold Out: Bloom Energy Corp (BE)
Traynor Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Bloom Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $18.79 and $28.39, with an estimated average price of $24.33.Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Traynor Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61.Sold Out: Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NQP)
Traynor Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.36 and $15.1, with an estimated average price of $14.68.Sold Out: Canopy Growth Corp (CGC)
Traynor Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Canopy Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $22.12 and $32.06, with an estimated average price of $25.8.
