Traynor Capital Management, Inc. Buys DoorDash Inc, Airbnb Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Sells MercadoLibre Inc, Atomera Inc, ARK Innovation ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Traynor Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys DoorDash Inc, Airbnb Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Boeing Co, sells MercadoLibre Inc, Atomera Inc, ARK Innovation ETF, NextEra Energy Inc, GameStop Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Traynor Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Traynor Capital Management, Inc. owns 181 stocks with a total value of $709 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Traynor Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/traynor+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Traynor Capital Management, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 561,415 shares, 11.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 21,480 shares, 10.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.76%
  3. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 250,648 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.42%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 16,186 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.10%
  5. Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 56,461 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.57%
New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $177.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 26,387 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $139.889900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 28,319 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL)

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.74 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $52.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 17,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Quidel Corp (QDEL)

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Quidel Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.07 and $132.21, with an estimated average price of $118.06. The stock is now traded at around $139.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $945.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 369 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81. The stock is now traded at around $14.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 18,306 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.76%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $267.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 43,394 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG by 526.45%. The purchase prices were between $100.84 and $161.89, with an estimated average price of $121.54. The stock is now traded at around $127.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 14,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 53.84%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $222.101100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 21,091 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.77%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $109.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 67,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 71.49%. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.487000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 73,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (DFEN)

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares by 24.42%. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $26.8, with an estimated average price of $23.42. The stock is now traded at around $22.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 143,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Atomera Inc (ATOM)

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Atomera Inc. The sale prices were between $13.53 and $27.93, with an estimated average price of $20.64.

Sold Out: GameStop Corp (GME)

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in GameStop Corp. The sale prices were between $140.99 and $302.56, with an estimated average price of $194.35.

Sold Out: Bloom Energy Corp (BE)

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Bloom Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $18.79 and $28.39, with an estimated average price of $24.33.

Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61.

Sold Out: Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NQP)

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.36 and $15.1, with an estimated average price of $14.68.

Sold Out: Canopy Growth Corp (CGC)

Traynor Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Canopy Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $22.12 and $32.06, with an estimated average price of $25.8.



Here is the complete portfolio of Traynor Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Traynor Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Traynor Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Traynor Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Traynor Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying
