Patron Partners Advisors, Llc Buys Vanguard Large Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, CACI International Inc, iShares Gold Trust

- New Purchases: VV, USFR, IVOL, LQDH, QQQ, IXG, VB, MMM, CP, EMQQ, HES, USB, GLW, ADBE, DFS, PRU, SCHP, AOS, EXR, EMN, IPG, GPC, CCL, ESGV, ISRG, EL, ICSH,
- Added Positions: IVV, BND, AMZN, AGG, VTEB, MUB, IEMG, HYEM, IEFA, O, XOM, IQLT, GOOG, CVX, BA, VZ, NVDA, SYY, PYPL, ADP, ABBV, KRE, AMGN, SBUX, QCOM, T, IWN, NKE, CCI, MA, MCD, SHW, PSX, NFLX, WMT, COST, LMT, TSLA, CSCO, PEP, UNP, CRM, CL, DHR, FTNT, TMO, AVGO, BABA, BIO, DIS, ILF, IDXX,
- Reduced Positions: LMBS, CACI, MSFT, TLH, XLV, QUAL, SHY, AAPL, JPM, V, MO, MCHI, NEE, ACN, VGK, APD, MDT, USMV, CTAS, BRK.B, MDLZ, TIP, ABT, GLD, XLE, ROK, MMC, TFC, BAR, LLY, JNJ, BAC, UNH, GOOGL, MTD, ADSK, HON, AMT, LIN, SYK, FB, DG, HYS, MRK, IGHG, BLK, PH, IEF, LOW, ITW, ENG, LHX, INTC, PFE, TXN, ORCL, CMCSA, CVS, SCZ, OXY, WM, IYT, DOCU,
- Sold Out: IAU, BIL, KO, BR, AWK, CDW, VO, BRO, PNC,
- Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB) - 238,694 shares, 13.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,008 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.83%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 46,782 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.98%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 33,344 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,043 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.26%
Patron Partners Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $184.72 and $200.75, with an estimated average price of $194.45. The stock is now traded at around $203.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 6,397 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR)
Patron Partners Advisors, Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 20,479 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)
Patron Partners Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.39 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $27.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 17,154 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Patron Partners Advisors, Llc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $360.502500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,066 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH)
Patron Partners Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.95 and $96.28, with an estimated average price of $95.65. The stock is now traded at around $95.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,012 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)
Patron Partners Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $76.666800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,859 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Patron Partners Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 361.56%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $436.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 2,834 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Patron Partners Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 188.93%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.480800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 10,832 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Patron Partners Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 139.50%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 8,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Patron Partners Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 134.06%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $55.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 15,656 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Patron Partners Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 148.30%. The purchase prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 6,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Patron Partners Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.33%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $64.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 14,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Patron Partners Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)
Patron Partners Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.47 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $91.49.Sold Out: Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR)
Patron Partners Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $153.1 and $165.63, with an estimated average price of $159.65.Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Patron Partners Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37.Sold Out: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)
Patron Partners Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $149.59 and $162.2, with an estimated average price of $155.61.Sold Out: CDW Corp (CDW)
Patron Partners Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in CDW Corp. The sale prices were between $163.48 and $184.01, with an estimated average price of $172.03.
