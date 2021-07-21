Patron Partners Advisors, Llc Buys Vanguard Large Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, CACI International Inc, iShares Gold Trust

New Purchases: VV, USFR, IVOL, LQDH, QQQ, IXG, VB, MMM, CP, EMQQ, HES, USB, GLW, ADBE, DFS, PRU, SCHP, AOS, EXR, EMN, IPG, GPC, CCL, ESGV, ISRG, EL, ICSH,

VV, USFR, IVOL, LQDH, QQQ, IXG, VB, MMM, CP, EMQQ, HES, USB, GLW, ADBE, DFS, PRU, SCHP, AOS, EXR, EMN, IPG, GPC, CCL, ESGV, ISRG, EL, ICSH, Added Positions: IVV, BND, AMZN, AGG, VTEB, MUB, IEMG, HYEM, IEFA, O, XOM, IQLT, GOOG, CVX, BA, VZ, NVDA, SYY, PYPL, ADP, ABBV, KRE, AMGN, SBUX, QCOM, T, IWN, NKE, CCI, MA, MCD, SHW, PSX, NFLX, WMT, COST, LMT, TSLA, CSCO, PEP, UNP, CRM, CL, DHR, FTNT, TMO, AVGO, BABA, BIO, DIS, ILF, IDXX,

IVV, BND, AMZN, AGG, VTEB, MUB, IEMG, HYEM, IEFA, O, XOM, IQLT, GOOG, CVX, BA, VZ, NVDA, SYY, PYPL, ADP, ABBV, KRE, AMGN, SBUX, QCOM, T, IWN, NKE, CCI, MA, MCD, SHW, PSX, NFLX, WMT, COST, LMT, TSLA, CSCO, PEP, UNP, CRM, CL, DHR, FTNT, TMO, AVGO, BABA, BIO, DIS, ILF, IDXX, Reduced Positions: LMBS, CACI, MSFT, TLH, XLV, QUAL, SHY, AAPL, JPM, V, MO, MCHI, NEE, ACN, VGK, APD, MDT, USMV, CTAS, BRK.B, MDLZ, TIP, ABT, GLD, XLE, ROK, MMC, TFC, BAR, LLY, JNJ, BAC, UNH, GOOGL, MTD, ADSK, HON, AMT, LIN, SYK, FB, DG, HYS, MRK, IGHG, BLK, PH, IEF, LOW, ITW, ENG, LHX, INTC, PFE, TXN, ORCL, CMCSA, CVS, SCZ, OXY, WM, IYT, DOCU,

LMBS, CACI, MSFT, TLH, XLV, QUAL, SHY, AAPL, JPM, V, MO, MCHI, NEE, ACN, VGK, APD, MDT, USMV, CTAS, BRK.B, MDLZ, TIP, ABT, GLD, XLE, ROK, MMC, TFC, BAR, LLY, JNJ, BAC, UNH, GOOGL, MTD, ADSK, HON, AMT, LIN, SYK, FB, DG, HYS, MRK, IGHG, BLK, PH, IEF, LOW, ITW, ENG, LHX, INTC, PFE, TXN, ORCL, CMCSA, CVS, SCZ, OXY, WM, IYT, DOCU, Sold Out: IAU, BIL, KO, BR, AWK, CDW, VO, BRO, PNC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Large Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, sells First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, CACI International Inc, iShares Gold Trust, iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Patron Partners Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Patron Partners Advisors, Llc owns 160 stocks with a total value of $131 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PATRON PARTNERS ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/patron+partners+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB) - 238,694 shares, 13.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,008 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.83% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 46,782 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.98% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 33,344 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,043 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.26%

Patron Partners Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $184.72 and $200.75, with an estimated average price of $194.45. The stock is now traded at around $203.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 6,397 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Patron Partners Advisors, Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 20,479 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Patron Partners Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.39 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $27.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 17,154 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Patron Partners Advisors, Llc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $360.502500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,066 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Patron Partners Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.95 and $96.28, with an estimated average price of $95.65. The stock is now traded at around $95.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,012 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Patron Partners Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $76.666800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,859 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Patron Partners Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 361.56%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $436.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 2,834 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Patron Partners Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 188.93%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.480800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 10,832 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Patron Partners Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 139.50%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 8,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Patron Partners Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 134.06%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $55.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 15,656 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Patron Partners Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 148.30%. The purchase prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 6,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Patron Partners Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.33%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $64.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 14,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Patron Partners Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Patron Partners Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.47 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $91.49.

Patron Partners Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $153.1 and $165.63, with an estimated average price of $159.65.

Patron Partners Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37.

Patron Partners Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $149.59 and $162.2, with an estimated average price of $155.61.

Patron Partners Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in CDW Corp. The sale prices were between $163.48 and $184.01, with an estimated average price of $172.03.