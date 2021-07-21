Cfm Wealth Partners Llc Buys First Financial Bankshares Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, General Motors Co, Sells Proofpoint Inc, Chewy Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc

New Purchases: TDOC, GM, KKR, NAD, UPS, IYR, HSY, RGEN, RTX, KTF, KMF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Financial Bankshares Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, General Motors Co, Twilio Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, sells Proofpoint Inc, Chewy Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, Domino's Pizza Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cfm Wealth Partners Llc. As of 2021Q2, Cfm Wealth Partners Llc owns 175 stocks with a total value of $376 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 322,625 shares, 11.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.51% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,025 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,435 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 44,806 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 47,352 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34%

Cfm Wealth Partners Llc initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47. The stock is now traded at around $154.190800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 8,709 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cfm Wealth Partners Llc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $56.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 18,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cfm Wealth Partners Llc initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.85 and $60.76, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $59.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 11,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cfm Wealth Partners Llc initiated holding in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $15.14 and $16.01, with an estimated average price of $15.54. The stock is now traded at around $16.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 32,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cfm Wealth Partners Llc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.48 and $104.97, with an estimated average price of $98.78. The stock is now traded at around $106.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,082 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cfm Wealth Partners Llc initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $212.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cfm Wealth Partners Llc added to a holding in First Financial Bankshares Inc by 254.31%. The purchase prices were between $45.44 and $52.39, with an estimated average price of $49.09. The stock is now traded at around $48.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 222,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cfm Wealth Partners Llc added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 34.98%. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $392.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 9,909 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cfm Wealth Partners Llc added to a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 52.13%. The purchase prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01. The stock is now traded at around $1771.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,427 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cfm Wealth Partners Llc added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 75.48%. The purchase prices were between $288.93 and $318.08, with an estimated average price of $302.88. The stock is now traded at around $323.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cfm Wealth Partners Llc added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 22.78%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1557.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,811 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cfm Wealth Partners Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 24.71%. The purchase prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14. The stock is now traded at around $173.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cfm Wealth Partners Llc sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73.

Cfm Wealth Partners Llc sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Cfm Wealth Partners Llc sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2.