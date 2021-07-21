Sky Investment Group LLC Buys Facebook Inc, Boeing Co, Cummins Inc, Sells Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, AT&T Inc

New Purchases: FB, BA, CMI, NTAP, VRSK,

Hartford, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Facebook Inc, Boeing Co, Cummins Inc, NetApp Inc, Verisk Analytics Inc, sells Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, AT&T Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sky Investment Group LLC. As of 2021Q2, Sky Investment Group LLC owns 122 stocks with a total value of $443 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 96,048 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 119,893 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 73,556 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 44,072 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.82% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 76,640 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86%

Sky Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $345.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 6,234 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sky Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $222.101100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 5,579 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sky Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84. The stock is now traded at around $238.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,887 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sky Investment Group LLC initiated holding in NetApp Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.67 and $83.63, with an estimated average price of $77.95. The stock is now traded at around $78.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sky Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.8 and $188.88, with an estimated average price of $177.32. The stock is now traded at around $187.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,158 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sky Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 49.07%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $117.596300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.