Sky Investment Group LLC Buys Facebook Inc, Boeing Co, Cummins Inc, Sells Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, AT&T Inc

- New Purchases: FB, BA, CMI, NTAP, VRSK,
- Added Positions: ECL, BDX, CVX, XOM, VZ, TSM, AMZN, JPM, GE, TMO, UL, MRK, MTB, HON, D, CHD, WMT, DIS, PYPL, IBM, TXT, CRM, CB, BMY, ADBE, APD,
- Reduced Positions: FBHS, INTC, DHR, ABT, AXP, MSFT, ITW, GILD, TROW, T, PG, LIN, PEP, OTIS, KO, NKE, MAS, IFF, STZ, AAPL, EMR, MCD, BRK.B, UPS, KMB, MCI, ABC, RHHBY, UNH, CMCSA, MMM, ABBV, FTV, CARR, DASTY, MDLZ, CVS, FIS, GIS, DUK, DEO, AMGN, ORCL, BHB, TRV, MO, COST, WFC, RDS.B, CSCO, WORK,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 96,048 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 119,893 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 73,556 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 44,072 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.82%
- PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 76,640 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86%
Sky Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $345.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 6,234 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)
Sky Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $222.101100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 5,579 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Sky Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84. The stock is now traded at around $238.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,887 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NetApp Inc (NTAP)
Sky Investment Group LLC initiated holding in NetApp Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.67 and $83.63, with an estimated average price of $77.95. The stock is now traded at around $78.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)
Sky Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.8 and $188.88, with an estimated average price of $177.32. The stock is now traded at around $187.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,158 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Sky Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 49.07%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $117.596300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.
