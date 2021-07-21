Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC Buys Tesla Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Sells Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

New Purchases: SPHQ, MTUM, VCR, IWP, IWS, ROK, EAGG, DHR, IFF, CHTR, XLU, ESGU, EXR, XLE, NXPI, FDIS, IBMK, MTB, EPAM, DOCU, FDL, IBMJ, HRC, EW, COF, ANSS,

SPHQ, MTUM, VCR, IWP, IWS, ROK, EAGG, DHR, IFF, CHTR, XLU, ESGU, EXR, XLE, NXPI, FDIS, IBMK, MTB, EPAM, DOCU, FDL, IBMJ, HRC, EW, COF, ANSS, Added Positions: TSLA, DGRO, AGG, IWR, LMT, SCHX, FHI, GD, TSCO, DIA, VTWO, IWB, XLK, PEP, AMZN, VYM, SCHD, VOO, XLV, PYPL, VRTX, XLP, IWD, QCOM, LLY, PFF, DVY, CRM, NKE, LRCX, KSU, AMGN, VTV, IWM, SYK, IBM, SPY, COST, NEE, IEMG, VO, IJR, VB, SUSA, HDV, T, IWO, SQ, MMM, AON, BTI, CMCSA, DLR, DUK, ENB, FDX, GILD, MDT, SLB, TSM, DNP, KMI, ZTS, MET, SPGI, REGN, UPS, IBB, TFC, AMT, ALB, CARR,

IVOO, GSLC, ISTB, KO, QQQ, HD, USMV, JPM, VZ, IWF, V, HON, PFE, NVDA, MRK, IEFA, TXN, GOOG, KMB, PG, BRK.B, APD, XOM, CVX, INTC, TJX, CAT, UNH, MCD, AWK, FIS, WMT, VIG, MO, NVS, AEP, AVGO, NOBL, ICE, AZN, ABBV, HUM, CCAP, DD, DEO, TTE, LNC, OTIS, UL, RTX, BABA, PM, WFC, UTG, EMR, VWO, VUG, AXP, AMAT, VNQ, BAX, BDX, BLK, CME, CSCO, TD, F, VHT, VDC, MDLZ, NFLX, ABT, SPG, TMO, FPE, PEG, PGR, ABMD, ADBE, BAC, EQIX, GE, HAS, WELL, INTU, GM, TGT, USB, UNP, VMC, WBA, WM, ET, BTZ, Sold Out: TRI, IAU, TRV, VAR, BA, OXM, SMG, MTT, GLW, CX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tesla Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, sells Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Thomson Reuters Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC owns 270 stocks with a total value of $425 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 126,471 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,264 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 63,594 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 63,925 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 87,508 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.18%

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 100,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14. The stock is now traded at around $173.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 7,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The purchase prices were between $292.14 and $314.48, with an estimated average price of $306.09. The stock is now traded at around $315.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 3,783 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.93 and $113.73, with an estimated average price of $106.69. The stock is now traded at around $113.047300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 9,861 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $117.55, with an estimated average price of $114.34. The stock is now traded at around $114.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46. The stock is now traded at around $298.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 614.33%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $654.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 11,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 107.20%. The purchase prices were between $48.02 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $51.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 128,708 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.45%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 40,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 306.66%. The purchase prices were between $73.78 and $79.61, with an estimated average price of $77.4. The stock is now traded at around $79.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 28,873 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in Federated Hermes Inc by 59.99%. The purchase prices were between $28.8 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $31.82. The stock is now traded at around $33.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 53,523 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 83.11%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $380.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in Thomson Reuters Corp. The sale prices were between $87.57 and $99.32, with an estimated average price of $94.97.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $144.76 and $161.67, with an estimated average price of $155.09.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The sale prices were between $188.97 and $252.62, with an estimated average price of $221.37.

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in Western Asset Mu Defined Opp Tr Inc. The sale prices were between $21.13 and $21.2, with an estimated average price of $21.18.