Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC Buys Tesla Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Sells Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC Buys Tesla Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Sells Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, sells Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Thomson Reuters Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC owns 270 stocks with a total value of $425 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sound+view+wealth+advisors+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 126,471 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,264 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 63,594 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93%
  4. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 63,925 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04%
  5. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 87,508 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.18%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 100,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14. The stock is now traded at around $173.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 7,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The purchase prices were between $292.14 and $314.48, with an estimated average price of $306.09. The stock is now traded at around $315.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 3,783 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.93 and $113.73, with an estimated average price of $106.69. The stock is now traded at around $113.047300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 9,861 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $117.55, with an estimated average price of $114.34. The stock is now traded at around $114.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46. The stock is now traded at around $298.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 614.33%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $654.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 11,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 107.20%. The purchase prices were between $48.02 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $51.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 128,708 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.45%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 40,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 306.66%. The purchase prices were between $73.78 and $79.61, with an estimated average price of $77.4. The stock is now traded at around $79.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 28,873 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Federated Hermes Inc (FHI)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in Federated Hermes Inc by 59.99%. The purchase prices were between $28.8 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $31.82. The stock is now traded at around $33.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 53,523 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 83.11%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $380.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in Thomson Reuters Corp. The sale prices were between $87.57 and $99.32, with an estimated average price of $94.97.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $144.76 and $161.67, with an estimated average price of $155.09.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The sale prices were between $188.97 and $252.62, with an estimated average price of $221.37.

Sold Out: Western Asset Mu Defined Opp Tr Inc (MTT)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in Western Asset Mu Defined Opp Tr Inc. The sale prices were between $21.13 and $21.2, with an estimated average price of $21.18.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider