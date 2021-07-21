Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC Buys Tesla Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Sells Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

- New Purchases: SPHQ, MTUM, VCR, IWP, IWS, ROK, EAGG, DHR, IFF, CHTR, XLU, ESGU, EXR, XLE, NXPI, FDIS, IBMK, MTB, EPAM, DOCU, FDL, IBMJ, HRC, EW, COF, ANSS,
- Added Positions: TSLA, DGRO, AGG, IWR, LMT, SCHX, FHI, GD, TSCO, DIA, VTWO, IWB, XLK, PEP, AMZN, VYM, SCHD, VOO, XLV, PYPL, VRTX, XLP, IWD, QCOM, LLY, PFF, DVY, CRM, NKE, LRCX, KSU, AMGN, VTV, IWM, SYK, IBM, SPY, COST, NEE, IEMG, VO, IJR, VB, SUSA, HDV, T, IWO, SQ, MMM, AON, BTI, CMCSA, DLR, DUK, ENB, FDX, GILD, MDT, SLB, TSM, DNP, KMI, ZTS, MET, SPGI, REGN, UPS, IBB, TFC, AMT, ALB, CARR,
- Reduced Positions: IVOO, GSLC, ISTB, KO, QQQ, HD, USMV, JPM, VZ, IWF, V, HON, PFE, NVDA, MRK, IEFA, TXN, GOOG, KMB, PG, BRK.B, APD, XOM, CVX, INTC, TJX, CAT, UNH, MCD, AWK, FIS, WMT, VIG, MO, NVS, AEP, AVGO, NOBL, ICE, AZN, ABBV, HUM, CCAP, DD, DEO, TTE, LNC, OTIS, UL, RTX, BABA, PM, WFC, UTG, EMR, VWO, VUG, AXP, AMAT, VNQ, BAX, BDX, BLK, CME, CSCO, TD, F, VHT, VDC, MDLZ, NFLX, ABT, SPG, TMO, FPE, PEG, PGR, ABMD, ADBE, BAC, EQIX, GE, HAS, WELL, INTU, GM, TGT, USB, UNP, VMC, WBA, WM, ET, BTZ,
- Sold Out: TRI, IAU, TRV, VAR, BA, OXM, SMG, MTT, GLW, CX,
For the details of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sound+view+wealth+advisors+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 126,471 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,264 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 63,594 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 63,925 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 87,508 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.18%
Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $49.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 100,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14. The stock is now traded at around $173.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 7,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)
Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The purchase prices were between $292.14 and $314.48, with an estimated average price of $306.09. The stock is now traded at around $315.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 3,783 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.93 and $113.73, with an estimated average price of $106.69. The stock is now traded at around $113.047300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 9,861 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)
Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $117.55, with an estimated average price of $114.34. The stock is now traded at around $114.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)
Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46. The stock is now traded at around $298.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 614.33%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $654.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 11,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 107.20%. The purchase prices were between $48.02 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $51.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 128,708 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.45%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 40,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)
Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 306.66%. The purchase prices were between $73.78 and $79.61, with an estimated average price of $77.4. The stock is now traded at around $79.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 28,873 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Federated Hermes Inc (FHI)
Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in Federated Hermes Inc by 59.99%. The purchase prices were between $28.8 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $31.82. The stock is now traded at around $33.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 53,523 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 83.11%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $380.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)
Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in Thomson Reuters Corp. The sale prices were between $87.57 and $99.32, with an estimated average price of $94.97.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)
Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $144.76 and $161.67, with an estimated average price of $155.09.Sold Out: (VAR)
Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)
Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The sale prices were between $188.97 and $252.62, with an estimated average price of $221.37.Sold Out: Western Asset Mu Defined Opp Tr Inc (MTT)
Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC sold out a holding in Western Asset Mu Defined Opp Tr Inc. The sale prices were between $21.13 and $21.2, with an estimated average price of $21.18.
Here is the complete portfolio of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC. Also check out:
1. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sound View Wealth Advisors Group, LLC keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros
Please Login to leave a comment