Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc Buys Orbital Energy Group Inc, KKR Inc, iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Kimberly-Clark Corp

- New Purchases: OEG, KKR, QLTA, COP, WELL, EFAV, IGIB,
- Added Positions: AAPL, SCHG, SCHX, SCHV, VXUS, SPY, SCHA, NOW, MSFT, RSP, DIS, PM, AVGO, PYPL, ABBV, FTNT, RTX, VYM, SO, T, BRK.B, CAT, CVX, CSCO, CMCSA, DE, NEE, INTC, PEP, PFE, QCOM, IWN, XOM, DGRO, CB,
- Reduced Positions: JPM, IVV, KMB, IWR, IWM, IWB, MS, BA, JCI, MDT, BABA, REGN, AIG, MNST, GPN, EXPD, BAC, ADSK, BKNG, SEIC, TGT, YUM, GM, FDS, CL,
For the details of PACES FERRY WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/paces+ferry+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of PACES FERRY WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 93,043 shares, 9.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.65%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 100,471 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,563 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 11,548 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 27,096 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.42%
Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Orbital Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.91 and $7.64, with an estimated average price of $4.4. The stock is now traded at around $3.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 410,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA)
Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.07 and $56.76, with an estimated average price of $55.86. The stock is now traded at around $57.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)
Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.85 and $60.76, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $59.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,878 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $56.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,636 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)
Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.8 and $76.71, with an estimated average price of $74.37. The stock is now traded at around $76.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Welltower Inc (WELL)
Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Welltower Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $84.02, with an estimated average price of $76.4. The stock is now traded at around $88.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,612 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 23.98%. The purchase prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,316 shares as of 2021-06-30.
