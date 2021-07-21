Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc Buys Orbital Energy Group Inc, KKR Inc, iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Kimberly-Clark Corp

New Purchases: OEG, KKR, QLTA, COP, WELL, EFAV, IGIB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Orbital Energy Group Inc, KKR Inc, iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF, ConocoPhillips, Welltower Inc, sells Kimberly-Clark Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc owns 122 stocks with a total value of $130 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 93,043 shares, 9.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.65% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 100,471 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,563 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 11,548 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 27,096 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.42%

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Orbital Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.91 and $7.64, with an estimated average price of $4.4. The stock is now traded at around $3.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 410,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.07 and $56.76, with an estimated average price of $55.86. The stock is now traded at around $57.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.85 and $60.76, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $59.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,878 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $56.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,636 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.8 and $76.71, with an estimated average price of $74.37. The stock is now traded at around $76.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Welltower Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $84.02, with an estimated average price of $76.4. The stock is now traded at around $88.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,612 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 23.98%. The purchase prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,316 shares as of 2021-06-30.