Radnor Capital Management, LLC Buys Newmont Corp, Montrose Environmental Group Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, Walmart Inc, Weyerhaeuser Co

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Newmont Corp, Montrose Environmental Group Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, First Horizon Corp, Meritage Homes Corp, sells Verizon Communications Inc, Walmart Inc, Weyerhaeuser Co, Waste Management Inc, Vanguard Small Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Radnor Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Radnor Capital Management, LLC owns 192 stocks with a total value of $294 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 617,383 shares, 16.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 156,375 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% 3M Co (MMM) - 44,632 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,237 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17% International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 58,335 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.62%

Radnor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Montrose Environmental Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.92 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $52.59. The stock is now traded at around $49.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,310 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Meritage Homes Corp. The purchase prices were between $91.84 and $118.15, with an estimated average price of $100.83. The stock is now traded at around $93.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.55 and $293.44, with an estimated average price of $276.6. The stock is now traded at around $254.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in First Horizon Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.74 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $18.14. The stock is now traded at around $15.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 16,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Installed Building Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.88 and $139.59, with an estimated average price of $121.68. The stock is now traded at around $118.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in APA Corp. The purchase prices were between $17 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $18.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 49.67%. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93. The stock is now traded at around $60.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 35,419 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co by 358.31%. The purchase prices were between $14.45 and $16.54, with an estimated average price of $15.79. The stock is now traded at around $14.174400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 47,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BHP Group Ltd by 37.20%. The purchase prices were between $68.54 and $80.83, with an estimated average price of $73.98. The stock is now traded at around $75.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp by 87.41%. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $9.62, with an estimated average price of $8.46. The stock is now traded at around $8.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 42,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 46.92%. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $26.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,654 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp by 44.81%. The purchase prices were between $81.52 and $92.74, with an estimated average price of $88.37. The stock is now traded at around $73.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The sale prices were between $150.93 and $187.04, with an estimated average price of $170.49.

Radnor Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99.