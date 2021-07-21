Radnor Capital Management, LLC Buys Newmont Corp, Montrose Environmental Group Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, Walmart Inc, Weyerhaeuser Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Radnor Capital Management, LLC Buys Newmont Corp, Montrose Environmental Group Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, Walmart Inc, Weyerhaeuser Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Radnor Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Newmont Corp, Montrose Environmental Group Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, First Horizon Corp, Meritage Homes Corp, sells Verizon Communications Inc, Walmart Inc, Weyerhaeuser Co, Waste Management Inc, Vanguard Small Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Radnor Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Radnor Capital Management, LLC owns 192 stocks with a total value of $294 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Radnor Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/radnor+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Radnor Capital Management, LLC
  1. Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 617,383 shares, 16.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
  2. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 156,375 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
  3. 3M Co (MMM) - 44,632 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,237 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%
  5. International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 58,335 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.62%
New Purchase: Montrose Environmental Group Inc (MEG)

Radnor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Montrose Environmental Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.92 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $52.59. The stock is now traded at around $49.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,310 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Meritage Homes Corp (MTH)

Radnor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Meritage Homes Corp. The purchase prices were between $91.84 and $118.15, with an estimated average price of $100.83. The stock is now traded at around $93.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)

Radnor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.55 and $293.44, with an estimated average price of $276.6. The stock is now traded at around $254.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Horizon Corp (FHN)

Radnor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in First Horizon Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.74 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $18.14. The stock is now traded at around $15.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 16,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Installed Building Products Inc (IBP)

Radnor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Installed Building Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.88 and $139.59, with an estimated average price of $121.68. The stock is now traded at around $118.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: APA Corp (APA)

Radnor Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in APA Corp. The purchase prices were between $17 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $18.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Radnor Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 49.67%. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93. The stock is now traded at around $60.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 35,419 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

Radnor Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co by 358.31%. The purchase prices were between $14.45 and $16.54, with an estimated average price of $15.79. The stock is now traded at around $14.174400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 47,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)

Radnor Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BHP Group Ltd by 37.20%. The purchase prices were between $68.54 and $80.83, with an estimated average price of $73.98. The stock is now traded at around $75.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN)

Radnor Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp by 87.41%. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $9.62, with an estimated average price of $8.46. The stock is now traded at around $8.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 42,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Radnor Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 46.92%. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $26.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,654 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (MSGE)

Radnor Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp by 44.81%. The purchase prices were between $81.52 and $92.74, with an estimated average price of $88.37. The stock is now traded at around $73.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Radnor Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.

Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Radnor Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64.

Sold Out: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Radnor Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09.

Sold Out: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Radnor Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138.

Sold Out: Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM)

Radnor Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The sale prices were between $150.93 and $187.04, with an estimated average price of $170.49.

Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Radnor Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99.



Here is the complete portfolio of Radnor Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Radnor Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Radnor Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Radnor Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Radnor Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider