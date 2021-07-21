M. Kulyk & Associates, LLC Buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Sells Levi Strauss, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Starbucks Corp

New Purchases: ESGV, HEDJ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, American Tower Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, sells Levi Strauss, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Starbucks Corp, Intel Corp, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, M. Kulyk & Associates, LLC. As of 2021Q2, M. Kulyk & Associates, LLC owns 62 stocks with a total value of $276 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 1,724,991 shares, 19.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20% iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 138,276 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.98% Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 233,895 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.96% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,688 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.66% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 77,485 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.40%

M. Kulyk & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $81.107500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 17,132 shares as of 2021-06-30.

M. Kulyk & Associates, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund. The purchase prices were between $71.81 and $76.79, with an estimated average price of $74.47. The stock is now traded at around $76.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,746 shares as of 2021-06-30.

M. Kulyk & Associates, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 35.98%. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.77, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $106.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 138,276 shares as of 2021-06-30.

M. Kulyk & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 34.96%. The purchase prices were between $61.39 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $61.48. The stock is now traded at around $61.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 233,895 shares as of 2021-06-30.

M. Kulyk & Associates, LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 32.43%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $281.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 13,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.

M. Kulyk & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 38.23%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $242.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,439 shares as of 2021-06-30.

M. Kulyk & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Levi Strauss & Co. The sale prices were between $23.69 and $30.48, with an estimated average price of $27.36.

M. Kulyk & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95.

M. Kulyk & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $74.92 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $78.75.

M. Kulyk & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $118.03 and $127.47, with an estimated average price of $123.5.

M. Kulyk & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.

M. Kulyk & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in DermTech Inc. The sale prices were between $29.14 and $51.79, with an estimated average price of $41.38.