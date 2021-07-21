M. Kulyk & Associates, LLC Buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Sells Levi Strauss, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Starbucks Corp

- New Purchases: ESGV, HEDJ,
- Added Positions: STIP, VGSH, SPTS, AMT, K, GILD, CRM, CLX, RY, NGG, AMGN, CSCO, MSFT, GIS, TD, GOOGL, PLD, EXC, NEE, PG, AMZN, ZTS, V, ECL, PEP,
- Reduced Positions: ESGU, INTC, NVDA, TGT, CGNX, AAPL, ACN, BLK, SWKS, HD, JNJ, WM, XYL, DVY, SUSA,
- Sold Out: LEVI, SBUX, ESGD, SDY, FB, DMTK, FDX, VZ, ICE, JPM, ESGE, IAU,
For the details of M. Kulyk & Associates, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/m.+kulyk+%26+associates%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of M. Kulyk & Associates, LLC
- SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 1,724,991 shares, 19.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20%
- iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 138,276 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.98%
- Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 233,895 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.96%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,688 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.66%
- Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 77,485 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.40%
M. Kulyk & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $81.107500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 17,132 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (HEDJ)
M. Kulyk & Associates, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund. The purchase prices were between $71.81 and $76.79, with an estimated average price of $74.47. The stock is now traded at around $76.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,746 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
M. Kulyk & Associates, LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 35.98%. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.77, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $106.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 138,276 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
M. Kulyk & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 34.96%. The purchase prices were between $61.39 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $61.48. The stock is now traded at around $61.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 233,895 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
M. Kulyk & Associates, LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 32.43%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $281.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 13,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
M. Kulyk & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 38.23%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $242.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,439 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI)
M. Kulyk & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Levi Strauss & Co. The sale prices were between $23.69 and $30.48, with an estimated average price of $27.36.Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
M. Kulyk & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95.Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)
M. Kulyk & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $74.92 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $78.75.Sold Out: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)
M. Kulyk & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $118.03 and $127.47, with an estimated average price of $123.5.Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)
M. Kulyk & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.Sold Out: DermTech Inc (DMTK)
M. Kulyk & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in DermTech Inc. The sale prices were between $29.14 and $51.79, with an estimated average price of $41.38.
