Hollencrest Securities Llc Buys Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, Pinterest Inc, Sells BlackBerry, Intel Corp, iShares S&P 100 ETF

- New Purchases: FMB, PINS, TWTR, EDVMF, KBWB, VWTR, ESQ, SAM, BIDU, AOM, BNTX, MRNA, CMG, SONY, EL, ADDYY, AU, CVS, COP, IBM, NSRGY, NTR, SNAP, RGLD, EQX, II2, PGEZF, GPL, AXU, STKL, E86, 1W5, BNTRF, ELRFF, RT5A,
- Added Positions: ONEQ, XLB, XLI, XLF, QCOM, TOTL, IEFA, IEMG, LCI, TMO, TSLA, ATOM, IGSB, VIAC, GOLD, 3PJ1, HYS, MQY, CLVS, 0HE, PYPL, PLTR, AG, USAS, LWLG, CVX, SMMU, ISRG, EEM, SVM, BSV, AGQ, TIP, ROKU, PFF, XLE, DSL, ABBV, QAI, SILJ, SLB, AMD, MO, NLY, BA, CCJ, CAT, MNST, LJPC, MDT, NEM, SEEL, PG, ENPH, MUX, URI, CHI, ELRRF, BTG, FSM, PLD, TCEHY, AVGO, PSLV, APO,
- Reduced Positions: BB, SPY, INTC, VOO, AAPL, AMZN, COST, FIS, PFE, FNF, MINT, BKI, MSFT, FB, PM, IUSG, JPM, NVDA, XLV, CSCO, JNJ, GOOGL, GOOG, WMT, BAH, ANTM, VZ, NEE, IWB, F, IWV, IAU, TXN, HD, NKE, BRK.B, V, AGG, BNDX, ABT, JNK, AMC, MUB, FFWM, BABA, CZR, EFA, FLOT, GDX, IWO, IWM, SDY, GS, ILMN, NFLX, WYNN, ORCL, IJR, T, AEM, FDX, SPIB, GE, MGM, IWR, IWP, PAAS, INVE, SPG, CHGG, TGT, GLD, MYD, MYI, KTF, NAC, PZC, SHOP, CYDY, LULU, MAG, NEV, GM,
- Sold Out: OEF, KO, ALLY, RPRX, DIA, DHI, XLNX, DKNG, PID0, MELI, CNC, NVR, LMT, GNTX, LLY, PENN, MEN, CMI, SNOW, CHE, LUMN, MQT,
For the details of HOLLENCREST SECURITIES LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hollencrest+securities+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of HOLLENCREST SECURITIES LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 330,099 shares, 13.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.97%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 348,578 shares, 11.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%
- United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 382,474 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
- Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 169,370 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 87,826 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.78%
Hollencrest Securities Llc initiated holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.15 and $57.46, with an estimated average price of $56.9. The stock is now traded at around $57.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 18,702 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Hollencrest Securities Llc initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $72.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Hollencrest Securities Llc initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $69.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,852 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Endeavour Mining PLC (EDVMF)
Hollencrest Securities Llc initiated holding in Endeavour Mining PLC. The purchase prices were between $20.13 and $24.98, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $22.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 29,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (ESQ)
Hollencrest Securities Llc initiated holding in Esquire Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.81 and $25.34, with an estimated average price of $23.72. The stock is now traded at around $23.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 22,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)
Hollencrest Securities Llc initiated holding in Invesco KBW Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.92 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $65.35. The stock is now traded at around $63.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,287 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)
Hollencrest Securities Llc added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 900.00%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $56.670100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 120,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Hollencrest Securities Llc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 83.62%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $141.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,342 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Lannett Co Inc (LCI)
Hollencrest Securities Llc added to a holding in Lannett Co Inc by 290.32%. The purchase prices were between $4.17 and $5.74, with an estimated average price of $4.81. The stock is now traded at around $4.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 121,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Hollencrest Securities Llc added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 57.00%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $41.299900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Hollencrest Securities Llc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 22.51%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $513.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc (MQY)
Hollencrest Securities Llc added to a holding in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc by 155.16%. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $16.88, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $16.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 28,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF)
Hollencrest Securities Llc sold out a holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF. The sale prices were between $179.36 and $196.18, with an estimated average price of $189.46.Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Hollencrest Securities Llc sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37.Sold Out: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)
Hollencrest Securities Llc sold out a holding in Ally Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $45.21 and $56.15, with an estimated average price of $51.21.Sold Out: Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX)
Hollencrest Securities Llc sold out a holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The sale prices were between $39.85 and $46.63, with an estimated average price of $42.52.Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
Hollencrest Securities Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13.Sold Out: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)
Hollencrest Securities Llc sold out a holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The sale prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77.
