Hollencrest Securities Llc Buys Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, Pinterest Inc, Sells BlackBerry, Intel Corp, iShares S&P 100 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Newport Beach, CA, based Investment company Hollencrest Securities Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, Pinterest Inc, Twitter Inc, Qualcomm Inc, sells BlackBerry, Intel Corp, iShares S&P 100 ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Coca-Cola Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hollencrest Securities Llc. As of 2021Q2, Hollencrest Securities Llc owns 374 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HOLLENCREST SECURITIES LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hollencrest+securities+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HOLLENCREST SECURITIES LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 330,099 shares, 13.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.97%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 348,578 shares, 11.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%
  3. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 382,474 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
  4. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 169,370 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
  5. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 87,826 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.78%
New Purchase: First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)

Hollencrest Securities Llc initiated holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.15 and $57.46, with an estimated average price of $56.9. The stock is now traded at around $57.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 18,702 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Hollencrest Securities Llc initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $72.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Hollencrest Securities Llc initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $69.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,852 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Endeavour Mining PLC (EDVMF)

Hollencrest Securities Llc initiated holding in Endeavour Mining PLC. The purchase prices were between $20.13 and $24.98, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $22.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 29,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (ESQ)

Hollencrest Securities Llc initiated holding in Esquire Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.81 and $25.34, with an estimated average price of $23.72. The stock is now traded at around $23.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 22,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)

Hollencrest Securities Llc initiated holding in Invesco KBW Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.92 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $65.35. The stock is now traded at around $63.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,287 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)

Hollencrest Securities Llc added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 900.00%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $56.670100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 120,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Hollencrest Securities Llc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 83.62%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $141.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,342 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lannett Co Inc (LCI)

Hollencrest Securities Llc added to a holding in Lannett Co Inc by 290.32%. The purchase prices were between $4.17 and $5.74, with an estimated average price of $4.81. The stock is now traded at around $4.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 121,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Hollencrest Securities Llc added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 57.00%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $41.299900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Hollencrest Securities Llc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 22.51%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $513.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc (MQY)

Hollencrest Securities Llc added to a holding in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc by 155.16%. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $16.88, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $16.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 28,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF)

Hollencrest Securities Llc sold out a holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF. The sale prices were between $179.36 and $196.18, with an estimated average price of $189.46.

Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Hollencrest Securities Llc sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37.

Sold Out: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

Hollencrest Securities Llc sold out a holding in Ally Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $45.21 and $56.15, with an estimated average price of $51.21.

Sold Out: Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX)

Hollencrest Securities Llc sold out a holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The sale prices were between $39.85 and $46.63, with an estimated average price of $42.52.

Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Hollencrest Securities Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13.

Sold Out: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Hollencrest Securities Llc sold out a holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The sale prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77.



Here is the complete portfolio of HOLLENCREST SECURITIES LLC. Also check out:

