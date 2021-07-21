Lynch & Associates Buys Facebook Inc, Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF, CVS Health Corp, Sells BP PLC, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Annaly Capital Management Inc

- New Purchases: FNCL, GOOG, AFBI, WMPN,
- Added Positions: FB, CVS, AAPL, CVX, IVE, DFS, JPM, IBM, USB, MMM, BAC, IJH, AMZN, ITOT, XOM, CSCO, IXUS, PFE, LMT, PM, GIS, FUTY, CL, AGEN,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, BP, T, LOW, IVV, WBA, SYK, NEE, IWR, HON, IJR, DIS, KO, MRK, FTEC, MO, WFC, MDY, RTX, TTE, NKE, GE, CINF, BMY, ONB,
- Sold Out: RDS.A, NLY,
These are the top 5 holdings of LYNCH & ASSOCIATES
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 127,912 shares, 8.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.26%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 96,005 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 35,659 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 54,862 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 98,248 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%
Lynch & Associates initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.74 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $52.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 22,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Affinity Bancshares Inc (AFBI)
Lynch & Associates initiated holding in Affinity Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.1 and $12.98, with an estimated average price of $12.52. The stock is now traded at around $13.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Lynch & Associates initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2641.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 93 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: William Penn Bancorporation (WMPN)
Lynch & Associates initiated holding in William Penn Bancorporation. The purchase prices were between $11.15 and $11.9, with an estimated average price of $11.47. The stock is now traded at around $11.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Lynch & Associates added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 206.24%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $345.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 6,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Lynch & Associates added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 41.04%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $82.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 34,096 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)
Lynch & Associates sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $37.77 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $39.74.Sold Out: Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)
Lynch & Associates sold out a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The sale prices were between $8.6 and $9.54, with an estimated average price of $9.07.
