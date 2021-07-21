Logo
Garrison Financial Corp Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Sells Visa Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Fayetteville, AR, based Investment company Garrison Financial Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Vanguard Industrials ETF, sells Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Garrison Financial Corp. As of 2021Q2, Garrison Financial Corp owns 102 stocks with a total value of $165 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Garrison Financial Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/garrison+financial+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Garrison Financial Corp
  1. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 51,790 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.62%
  2. Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 14,997 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18%
  3. Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 26,815 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.65%
  4. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 17,361 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48%
  5. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 40,788 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH)

Garrison Financial Corp initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $267.73 and $293.69, with an estimated average price of $282.49. The stock is now traded at around $298.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)

Garrison Financial Corp initiated holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.6 and $99.76, with an estimated average price of $93.12. The stock is now traded at around $101.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Garrison Financial Corp initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $151.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)

Garrison Financial Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $188.78 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $196.01. The stock is now traded at around $197.200400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)

Garrison Financial Corp sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16.



Here is the complete portfolio of Garrison Financial Corp. Also check out:

1. Garrison Financial Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. Garrison Financial Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Garrison Financial Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Garrison Financial Corp keeps buying
