Garrison Financial Corp Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Sells Visa Inc

- New Purchases: RYH, XLK, IYW, VIS,
- Added Positions: SCHB, MA, DGRW, PSX, JNJ, BDX, ABBV, VRSK, AEP, MMM, MAS, KMB, AZPN, IPGP, PANW, PKI, COP, ZS, SCHF, HBAN, VMW, VTR, VRT, FEN, SCHE, BCE, T,
- Reduced Positions: AZO, DE, ACN, ANSS, AAPL, TXN, LH, NVO, MSFT, GOOGL, RPM, HD, AXP, ITW, LLY, ADI, SON, AMZN, GPC, BAX, SNY,
- Sold Out: V,
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 51,790 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.62%
- Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 14,997 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18%
- Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 26,815 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.65%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 17,361 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48%
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 40,788 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
Garrison Financial Corp initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $267.73 and $293.69, with an estimated average price of $282.49. The stock is now traded at around $298.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)
Garrison Financial Corp initiated holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.6 and $99.76, with an estimated average price of $93.12. The stock is now traded at around $101.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Garrison Financial Corp initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $151.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)
Garrison Financial Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $188.78 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $196.01. The stock is now traded at around $197.200400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)
Garrison Financial Corp sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16.
