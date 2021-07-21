Garrison Financial Corp Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Sells Visa Inc

New Purchases: RYH, XLK, IYW, VIS,

Fayetteville, AR, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Vanguard Industrials ETF, sells Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Garrison Financial Corp. As of 2021Q2, Garrison Financial Corp owns 102 stocks with a total value of $165 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 51,790 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.62% Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 14,997 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18% Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 26,815 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.65% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 17,361 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 40,788 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%

Garrison Financial Corp initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $267.73 and $293.69, with an estimated average price of $282.49. The stock is now traded at around $298.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Garrison Financial Corp initiated holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.6 and $99.76, with an estimated average price of $93.12. The stock is now traded at around $101.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Garrison Financial Corp initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $151.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Garrison Financial Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $188.78 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $196.01. The stock is now traded at around $197.200400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Garrison Financial Corp sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16.