HCR Wealth Advisors Buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares U.S. Financials ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells CoreSite Realty Corp, Magnite Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

New Purchases: IYF, OIH, XLB, ATVI, BEAM, ARKK, MDLZ, MCO, UPS, TWTR, ROKU, FINX, VOO, XLF, BLK, CMCSA,

IYF, OIH, XLB, ATVI, BEAM, ARKK, MDLZ, MCO, UPS, TWTR, ROKU, FINX, VOO, XLF, BLK, CMCSA, Added Positions: XLE, SHYG, BA, FCX, C, AMZN, FB, MS, LYFT, TMO, VWO, JPM, MEOH, SBUX, TGT, USB, BABA, WFC, ZBH, RKT, ZTS, V, MOS, ABBV, EPAM, FDX, AMT, AZO, TBF, CME, COP, STZ, PFF, LHX, IBB, FIXD, ICE, EMQQ, AWR, PYPL, EDIT, EEM, REMX, LQD, BLOK, AWK, MA, BHC, MCD, BMY, SCHW, COST, FHN, HD, XLV, XBI, LLY, XOM, ITA, PAYC, IAI, HON, ISRG, DVY, CRM, DSL,

XLE, SHYG, BA, FCX, C, AMZN, FB, MS, LYFT, TMO, VWO, JPM, MEOH, SBUX, TGT, USB, BABA, WFC, ZBH, RKT, ZTS, V, MOS, ABBV, EPAM, FDX, AMT, AZO, TBF, CME, COP, STZ, PFF, LHX, IBB, FIXD, ICE, EMQQ, AWR, PYPL, EDIT, EEM, REMX, LQD, BLOK, AWK, MA, BHC, MCD, BMY, SCHW, COST, FHN, HD, XLV, XBI, LLY, XOM, ITA, PAYC, IAI, HON, ISRG, DVY, CRM, DSL, Reduced Positions: VYM, COR, MINT, VUG, BSV, NXST, DIS, BKLN, TSLA, FMB, GLD, BAB, BOND, MRK, SPLV, GDX, CMF, IEF, IEFA, SNAP, VZ, VTI, AN, IYW, SUSA, TIP, USO, XLU, PSA, ORCL, NEE, CLX, AMGN, AGG, IVW, PTY, SRE, NFLX, F, T,

VYM, COR, MINT, VUG, BSV, NXST, DIS, BKLN, TSLA, FMB, GLD, BAB, BOND, MRK, SPLV, GDX, CMF, IEF, IEFA, SNAP, VZ, VTI, AN, IYW, SUSA, TIP, USO, XLU, PSA, ORCL, NEE, CLX, AMGN, AGG, IVW, PTY, SRE, NFLX, F, T, Sold Out: MGNI, GBIL, SHY, DFFN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares U.S. Financials ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Boeing Co, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, sells CoreSite Realty Corp, Magnite Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HCR Wealth Advisors. As of 2021Q2, HCR Wealth Advisors owns 188 stocks with a total value of $575 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HCR Wealth Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hcr+wealth+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 596,052 shares, 14.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 606,227 shares, 11.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.83% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 159,587 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45% The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 432,753 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 317.72% First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 789,176 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%

HCR Wealth Advisors initiated holding in iShares U.S. Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.68 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $80.14. The stock is now traded at around $82.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 94,314 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HCR Wealth Advisors initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $174.22 and $244.64, with an estimated average price of $208.7. The stock is now traded at around $193.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,738 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HCR Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $81.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,104 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HCR Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75. The stock is now traded at around $90.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,095 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HCR Wealth Advisors initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $122.239900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HCR Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Beam Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.12 and $128.71, with an estimated average price of $79.66. The stock is now traded at around $97.592100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,342 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HCR Wealth Advisors added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 317.72%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 432,753 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HCR Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 510.66%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 125,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HCR Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Boeing Co by 594.52%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $222.101100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 14,578 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HCR Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 117.25%. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 80,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HCR Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 21.78%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $67.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 30,939 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HCR Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Lyft Inc by 39.42%. The purchase prices were between $46.02 and $64.64, with an estimated average price of $57.7. The stock is now traded at around $55.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,340 shares as of 2021-06-30.

HCR Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $24.53 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $34.07.

HCR Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF. The sale prices were between $100.1 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.12.

HCR Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22.

HCR Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $0.6 and $0.92, with an estimated average price of $0.74.