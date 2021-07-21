HCR Wealth Advisors Buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares U.S. Financials ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells CoreSite Realty Corp, Magnite Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

HCR Wealth Advisors Buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares U.S. Financials ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells CoreSite Realty Corp, Magnite Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company HCR Wealth Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares U.S. Financials ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Boeing Co, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, sells CoreSite Realty Corp, Magnite Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HCR Wealth Advisors. As of 2021Q2, HCR Wealth Advisors owns 188 stocks with a total value of $575 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HCR Wealth Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hcr+wealth+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HCR Wealth Advisors
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 596,052 shares, 14.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
  2. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 606,227 shares, 11.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.83%
  3. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 159,587 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45%
  4. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 432,753 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 317.72%
  5. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 789,176 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
New Purchase: iShares U.S. Financials ETF (IYF)

HCR Wealth Advisors initiated holding in iShares U.S. Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.68 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $80.14. The stock is now traded at around $82.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 94,314 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)

HCR Wealth Advisors initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $174.22 and $244.64, with an estimated average price of $208.7. The stock is now traded at around $193.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,738 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

HCR Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $81.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,104 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

HCR Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75. The stock is now traded at around $90.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,095 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

HCR Wealth Advisors initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $122.239900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM)

HCR Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Beam Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.12 and $128.71, with an estimated average price of $79.66. The stock is now traded at around $97.592100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,342 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

HCR Wealth Advisors added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 317.72%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 432,753 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

HCR Wealth Advisors added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 510.66%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 125,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

HCR Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Boeing Co by 594.52%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $222.101100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 14,578 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

HCR Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 117.25%. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 80,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

HCR Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 21.78%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $67.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 30,939 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lyft Inc (LYFT)

HCR Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Lyft Inc by 39.42%. The purchase prices were between $46.02 and $64.64, with an estimated average price of $57.7. The stock is now traded at around $55.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,340 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Magnite Inc (MGNI)

HCR Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $24.53 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $34.07.

Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)

HCR Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF. The sale prices were between $100.1 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.12.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

HCR Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22.

Sold Out: Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (DFFN)

HCR Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $0.6 and $0.92, with an estimated average price of $0.74.



Here is the complete portfolio of HCR Wealth Advisors. Also check out:

1. HCR Wealth Advisors's Undervalued Stocks
2. HCR Wealth Advisors's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HCR Wealth Advisors's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HCR Wealth Advisors keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider