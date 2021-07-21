Ziegler Capital Management, LLC Buys Applied Industrial Technologies Inc, Momentive Global Inc, Ally Financial Inc, Sells The Home Depot Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC Buys Applied Industrial Technologies Inc, Momentive Global Inc, Ally Financial Inc, Sells The Home Depot Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chicago, IL, based Investment company Ziegler Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Applied Industrial Technologies Inc, Momentive Global Inc, Ally Financial Inc, Kite Realty Group Trust, Citi Trends Inc, sells The Home Depot Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Mastercard Inc, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ziegler Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Ziegler Capital Management, LLC owns 426 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ziegler Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ziegler+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ziegler Capital Management, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 526,161 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.6%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 253,691 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.3%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 17,946 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.73%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,424 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.18%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 277,284 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.96%
New Purchase: Applied Industrial Technologies Inc (AIT)

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.91 and $105.08, with an estimated average price of $95.39. The stock is now traded at around $88.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 58,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Momentive Global Inc (2K90)

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Momentive Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.9 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $15.75. The stock is now traded at around $17.442000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 202,639 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Citi Trends Inc (CTRN)

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Citi Trends Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.69 and $108.45, with an estimated average price of $91.65. The stock is now traded at around $82.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 37,922 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Ally Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.21 and $56.15, with an estimated average price of $51.21. The stock is now traded at around $52.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 137,586 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Kite Realty Group Trust. The purchase prices were between $19.29 and $23.07, with an estimated average price of $20.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 112,761 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Murphy Oil Corp (MUR)

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Murphy Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $25.53, with an estimated average price of $20.3. The stock is now traded at around $20.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 102,909 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pennant Group Inc (PNTG)

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Pennant Group Inc by 650.72%. The purchase prices were between $31.54 and $46.03, with an estimated average price of $39.05. The stock is now traded at around $37.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 78,165 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI)

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc by 678.53%. The purchase prices were between $60.62 and $75.41, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $63.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 42,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 100.82%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $89.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 90,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 112.69%. The purchase prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $236.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 37,397 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 403.86%. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $236.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 22,583 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM)

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc by 22.61%. The purchase prices were between $132.39 and $180.4, with an estimated average price of $150.16. The stock is now traded at around $152.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 44,602 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN)

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Churchill Downs Inc. The sale prices were between $188.15 and $231.23, with an estimated average price of $206.07.

Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Sold Out: Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Aptiv PLC. The sale prices were between $134.37 and $159.75, with an estimated average price of $146.38.

Sold Out: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL)

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The sale prices were between $144 and $178.01, with an estimated average price of $161.17.

Sold Out: EnerSys (ENS)

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in EnerSys. The sale prices were between $84.92 and $99.17, with an estimated average price of $93.27.

Sold Out: Callaway Golf Co (ELY)

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Callaway Golf Co. The sale prices were between $26.75 and $37.29, with an estimated average price of $32.06.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ziegler Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Ziegler Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ziegler Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ziegler Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ziegler Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider