Ziegler Capital Management, LLC Buys Applied Industrial Technologies Inc, Momentive Global Inc, Ally Financial Inc, Sells The Home Depot Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Applied Industrial Technologies Inc, Momentive Global Inc, Ally Financial Inc, Kite Realty Group Trust, Citi Trends Inc, sells The Home Depot Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Mastercard Inc, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ziegler Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Ziegler Capital Management, LLC owns 426 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 526,161 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.6% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 253,691 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.3% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 17,946 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.73% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,424 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.18% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 277,284 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.96%

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.91 and $105.08, with an estimated average price of $95.39. The stock is now traded at around $88.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 58,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Momentive Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.9 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $15.75. The stock is now traded at around $17.442000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 202,639 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Citi Trends Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.69 and $108.45, with an estimated average price of $91.65. The stock is now traded at around $82.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 37,922 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Ally Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.21 and $56.15, with an estimated average price of $51.21. The stock is now traded at around $52.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 137,586 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Kite Realty Group Trust. The purchase prices were between $19.29 and $23.07, with an estimated average price of $20.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 112,761 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Murphy Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $25.53, with an estimated average price of $20.3. The stock is now traded at around $20.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 102,909 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Pennant Group Inc by 650.72%. The purchase prices were between $31.54 and $46.03, with an estimated average price of $39.05. The stock is now traded at around $37.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 78,165 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc by 678.53%. The purchase prices were between $60.62 and $75.41, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $63.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 42,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 100.82%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $89.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 90,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 112.69%. The purchase prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $236.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 37,397 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 403.86%. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $236.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 22,583 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc by 22.61%. The purchase prices were between $132.39 and $180.4, with an estimated average price of $150.16. The stock is now traded at around $152.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 44,602 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Churchill Downs Inc. The sale prices were between $188.15 and $231.23, with an estimated average price of $206.07.

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Aptiv PLC. The sale prices were between $134.37 and $159.75, with an estimated average price of $146.38.

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The sale prices were between $144 and $178.01, with an estimated average price of $161.17.

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in EnerSys. The sale prices were between $84.92 and $99.17, with an estimated average price of $93.27.

Ziegler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Callaway Golf Co. The sale prices were between $26.75 and $37.29, with an estimated average price of $32.06.