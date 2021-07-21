Raub Brock Capital Management LP Buys Carrier Global Corp, Lennar Corp, Sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Medtronic PLC, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

New Purchases: CARR, LEN,

CARR, LEN, Added Positions: AAPL, COST, JPM, V, FB, GOOG, IVV, SCHM,

AAPL, COST, JPM, V, FB, GOOG, IVV, SCHM, Reduced Positions: SHW, ACN, CDW, LOW, UNH, TXN, DHI, A, SBUX, ZTS, ABBV, SPGI, MA, ADP, PFF, NKE, AMT, VIG,

SHW, ACN, CDW, LOW, UNH, TXN, DHI, A, SBUX, ZTS, ABBV, SPGI, MA, ADP, PFF, NKE, AMT, VIG, Sold Out: BND, MDT, VCIT, VNQ, IEI, WLTW, BIL, NVO, XLU, O, WPC, WMT, TCEHY, BABA, TIP, CAT,

Larkspur, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Carrier Global Corp, Lennar Corp, sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Medtronic PLC, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Raub Brock Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q2, Raub Brock Capital Management LP owns 50 stocks with a total value of $580 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Raub Brock Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/raub+brock+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Accenture PLC (ACN) - 105,725 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.03% Nike Inc (NKE) - 199,677 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47% CDW Corp (CDW) - 173,694 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.78% Agilent Technologies Inc (A) - 202,625 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.05% Zoetis Inc (ZTS) - 159,983 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.71%

Raub Brock Capital Management LP initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $50.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.85%. The holding were 578,227 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Raub Brock Capital Management LP initiated holding in Lennar Corp. The purchase prices were between $91.14 and $108.05, with an estimated average price of $99.85. The stock is now traded at around $99.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Raub Brock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02.

Raub Brock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35.

Raub Brock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.33 and $94.9, with an estimated average price of $93.73.

Raub Brock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41.

Raub Brock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $129.55 and $131.21, with an estimated average price of $130.37.

Raub Brock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The sale prices were between $225.2 and $270.07, with an estimated average price of $248.35.