Raub Brock Capital Management LP Buys Carrier Global Corp, Lennar Corp, Sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Medtronic PLC, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Larkspur, CA, based Investment company Raub Brock Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Carrier Global Corp, Lennar Corp, sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Medtronic PLC, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Raub Brock Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q2, Raub Brock Capital Management LP owns 50 stocks with a total value of $580 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Raub Brock Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/raub+brock+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Raub Brock Capital Management LP
  1. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 105,725 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.03%
  2. Nike Inc (NKE) - 199,677 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%
  3. CDW Corp (CDW) - 173,694 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.78%
  4. Agilent Technologies Inc (A) - 202,625 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.05%
  5. Zoetis Inc (ZTS) - 159,983 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.71%
New Purchase: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $50.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.85%. The holding were 578,227 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lennar Corp (LEN)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP initiated holding in Lennar Corp. The purchase prices were between $91.14 and $108.05, with an estimated average price of $99.85. The stock is now traded at around $99.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02.

Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.33 and $94.9, with an estimated average price of $93.73.

Sold Out: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41.

Sold Out: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $129.55 and $131.21, with an estimated average price of $130.37.

Sold Out: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The sale prices were between $225.2 and $270.07, with an estimated average price of $248.35.



Here is the complete portfolio of Raub Brock Capital Management LP. Also check out:

1. Raub Brock Capital Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Raub Brock Capital Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Raub Brock Capital Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Raub Brock Capital Management LP keeps buying
