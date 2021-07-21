Raub Brock Capital Management LP Buys Carrier Global Corp, Lennar Corp, Sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Medtronic PLC, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: CARR, LEN,
- Added Positions: AAPL, COST, JPM, V, FB, GOOG, IVV, SCHM,
- Reduced Positions: SHW, ACN, CDW, LOW, UNH, TXN, DHI, A, SBUX, ZTS, ABBV, SPGI, MA, ADP, PFF, NKE, AMT, VIG,
- Sold Out: BND, MDT, VCIT, VNQ, IEI, WLTW, BIL, NVO, XLU, O, WPC, WMT, TCEHY, BABA, TIP, CAT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Raub Brock Capital Management LP
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 105,725 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.03%
- Nike Inc (NKE) - 199,677 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%
- CDW Corp (CDW) - 173,694 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.78%
- Agilent Technologies Inc (A) - 202,625 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.05%
- Zoetis Inc (ZTS) - 159,983 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.71%
Raub Brock Capital Management LP initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $50.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.85%. The holding were 578,227 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lennar Corp (LEN)
Raub Brock Capital Management LP initiated holding in Lennar Corp. The purchase prices were between $91.14 and $108.05, with an estimated average price of $99.85. The stock is now traded at around $99.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Raub Brock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02.Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Raub Brock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Raub Brock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.33 and $94.9, with an estimated average price of $93.73.Sold Out: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Raub Brock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41.Sold Out: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
Raub Brock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $129.55 and $131.21, with an estimated average price of $130.37.Sold Out: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)
Raub Brock Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The sale prices were between $225.2 and $270.07, with an estimated average price of $248.35.
