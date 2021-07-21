Logo
Grandview Asset Management LLC Buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, PPL Corp, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, Twitter Inc, Waste Management Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Grandview Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, PPL Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, sells Verizon Communications Inc, Twitter Inc, Waste Management Inc, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, DexCom Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Grandview Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Grandview Asset Management LLC owns 104 stocks with a total value of $182 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Grandview Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/grandview+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Grandview Asset Management LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 110,365 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 44,125 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.15%
  3. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 58,088 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.79%
  4. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 78,944 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 78.10%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 16,347 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.78%
New Purchase: Inspire 100 ETF (BIBL)

Grandview Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Inspire 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.94 and $42.67, with an estimated average price of $41.17. The stock is now traded at around $42.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,588 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Grandview Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 78.10%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $104.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 78,944 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Grandview Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 54.91%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $279.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 21,808 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PPL Corp (PPL)

Grandview Asset Management LLC added to a holding in PPL Corp by 50.63%. The purchase prices were between $27.61 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $28.89. The stock is now traded at around $28.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 213,276 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Grandview Asset Management LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 23.78%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $434.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 16,347 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Grandview Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 45.83%. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 100,066 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Grandview Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 399.23%. The purchase prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33. The stock is now traded at around $103.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 7,139 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Grandview Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.

Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Grandview Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33.

Sold Out: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Grandview Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Grandview Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03.

Sold Out: DexCom Inc (DXCM)

Grandview Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $323.96 and $431.72, with an estimated average price of $383.25.

Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Grandview Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99.



Here is the complete portfolio of Grandview Asset Management LLC. Also check out:

