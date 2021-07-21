Grandview Asset Management LLC Buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, PPL Corp, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, Twitter Inc, Waste Management Inc

- New Purchases: BIBL,
- Added Positions: VYM, BRK.B, PPL, SPY, PFF, MSFT, DUK, OUSA, QQQ, CAT, BA, GOOGL, SLV, PYPL, ADBE, KSU, ABBV, LOW, AMZN, CVX, CSX, JPM, AMT, UNP, UPS, SPYV, JNJ, QLD, EEM, NFLX, VIG, CSCO, TIP, PFE, IBB, ABNB, SQ, LMT, SVC, EPD, PINS, APD, DVY, MA,
- Reduced Positions: T, DKNG, BMY, MRVL, NVDA, CRM, FB, ETSY, GLD, CRWD, AAPL, UGI, LH, NET, CHGG, AVGO, DIS, SHOP, QCOM, SWKS, TJX, TMO, COUP, IBM, GE, MCD, DOCU, TSLA, CWH, DGX, PEP, MELI, GOOG, DIA, LQD, SCHD, TTWO, TTD, PFPT, HON, HD, COST, C, BAC, AMD, ABT, NLY,
- Sold Out: VZ, TWTR, WM, VO, DXCM, VB, VMW, WMT, BYND, VUG, VIAC, V, XPO, VTI, OMI, ILMN, MMAC, WBA, VV, DLN, VTV, SKT, SGEN, ZTS, PD, VCIT, VCSH, PENN, PWOD, TDOC, IPG, SPGI, PG, WDAY, SCHG, ARCC, SNOW, MDT, MSTR, SBUX, ZM, AEP, CCI, EW, XOM, MS, LIN, DAL, CHWY, VOO, CASY, CME, CLX, CAG, ETN, FDX, GS, HSY, SYK, TMUS, NIO, ITA, VBK, VBR, XLF, EGHT, COP, LCII, GPN, LYV, ORCL, EBS, AWK, BNTX, DDM, IWM, SCHB, VOE, VOOV, MO, AMGN, KO, CL, ED, DECK, DLTR, FULT, HPQ, IDXX, INTC, WFC, TEL, NXPI, NOW, FEYE, CVNA, UTZ, UBER, AGG, IWR, MVV, SPYD, ACNB, AGCO, BIIB, CRL, CVLY, STZ, DD, LLY, EQIX, NEE, LHX, MU, NDAQ, NVAX, PRU, TSCO, UNH, VLY, EBAY, CMG, DNP, RVT, UDJP, RGA, GM, FRPT, MP, BND, EFV, ICLN, IJH, IJJ, MDY, PRF, SPYG, USMV, VHT, VPU, VWO, MMM, AAP, AKAM, ALB, ALL, WTRG, BIDU, BLL, BHC, BLK, CDNS, GLW, EA, ETR, F, GIS, GILD, GBX, HOG, HIG, HE, HIBB, ICE, JCI, LSCC, LPSN, VTRS, NOC, NVS, PAYX, PLUG, RMD, RY, SMG, TRV, SPWR, NLOK, AXON, TEVA, UL, RTX, WHR, WGO, WYNN, XLNX, UAVS, LQDT, INFN, BLNK, OPI, SAVE, NCLH, IQV, VEEV, CGC, OLLI, NVCR, OKTA, DELL, FIVG, FNDX, GDX, HYS, IJR, PGX, SCHP, SPHD, SUB, TAN, VEU, VGIT, VT, VTEB, VTIP, XLK, XLRE, XLU, CB, ACN, ATVI, ALXN, AEE, AME, ANSS, AON, ADM, AZN, AZO, ADSK, BLDP, BBY, BIO, BMRN, BKH, BSX, CAH, CCL, CRNT, FIS, SCHW, CI, CBB, CTAS, CTRN, DTE, DHR, DE, DOV, EMR, EXC, FISV, FLR, FCEL, RHP, GD, GT, HSIC, HRL, HBAN, MTCH, ITW, TT, IP, INTU, KEY, KMB, KGC, KOPN, KR, LRCX, LEG, TELL, MTW, MRO, MTZ, MSI, NOV, NOK, ES, INSG, NVO, NUE, ODFL, PNC, PPG, PXD, PGR, RAD, ROK, ROP, RCL, RYAAY, SAP, SNY, SEE, SWBI, SO, SCCO, LUV, SWK, STT, SU, TSM, TDY, TXN, TXT, TOL, RIG, USB, CTLP, URI, OLED, VLO, VRTX, VOD, WAB, WCN, ANTM, WAL, WMB, L, CROX, ET, HIO, GDV, UTG, KYN, TA, PRTS, OESX, MAXR, PM, TAK, XPEL, STWD, DG, EXPR, CBOE, FRC, KMI, HCA, MPC, APTV, ZNGA, ENPH, SPLK, PSX, PANW, PNR, SBSW, CDW, SAIC, RGT, TNDM, AAL, GRUB, PAYC, DNOW, ANET, CYBR, CHEK, EVA, KHC, PJT, WBT, ASIX, AA, IIPR, HWM, AMPY, SPCE, MDB, SFIX, ZS, NVT, PRSP, BE, VRT, REZI, AXNX, CVET, ALC, CTVA, FVRR, NOVA, IGMS, ARNC, CARR, OTIS, AOUT, MAXN, QS, BOTZ, BSV, DGRW, EFA, ERX, IJK, IJT, IWB, LIT, MBB, MJ, ONEQ, QQQE, ROBO, SHV, SHY, SHYG, SOXX, SPLV, VTWO, VYMI,
These are the top 5 holdings of Grandview Asset Management LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 110,365 shares, 8.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 44,125 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.15%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 58,088 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.79%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 78,944 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 78.10%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 16,347 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.78%
Grandview Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Inspire 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.94 and $42.67, with an estimated average price of $41.17. The stock is now traded at around $42.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,588 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Grandview Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 78.10%. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $104.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 78,944 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Grandview Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 54.91%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $279.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 21,808 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PPL Corp (PPL)
Grandview Asset Management LLC added to a holding in PPL Corp by 50.63%. The purchase prices were between $27.61 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $28.89. The stock is now traded at around $28.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 213,276 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Grandview Asset Management LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 23.78%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $434.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 16,347 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Grandview Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 45.83%. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 100,066 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Grandview Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 399.23%. The purchase prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33. The stock is now traded at around $103.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 7,139 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Grandview Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Grandview Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33.Sold Out: Waste Management Inc (WM)
Grandview Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138.Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Grandview Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03.Sold Out: DexCom Inc (DXCM)
Grandview Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $323.96 and $431.72, with an estimated average price of $383.25.Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Grandview Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99.
