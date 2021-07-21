Logo
Entravision's Colorado News Team Wins 22 Emmy Awards

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Entravision+Communications+Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a leading global media and marketing technology company, today announced the following:

WHAT:

Entravision’s news team serving the Univision affiliate in Colorado, KCEC-TV, was awarded 22 Emmy awards in 6 categories, presented by the 35th Annual Heartland Regional Emmy® Awards, a regional chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Entravision provides news programming and sales and marketing services for KCEC-TV, which is owned by Univision Communications, Inc. Entravision’s news team was recognized in the following categories:

AWARDS: Hard News Report – No Time Limit
Carlos Moreno & Juan Arellano
Continuing Coverage
Rafael Contreras, Isela Gonzalez, Carlos Moreno, Yamile Arango Ospina, Claudia Marcela Chavez, Eduardo Flores Rodriguez, Cesar Sabogal, Fernando Ordaz, Linda Guerrero, Juan Cardenas, Juan Pablo Gomez, & Joniel Omana
Societal Concerns
Carlos Morena, Eduardo Flores Rodriguez, Cesar Sabogal & Joniel Omana
Promotion: Program
Rosangela Payan & Angel Castellanos
Talent: Anchor
Linda Guerrero
Talent: Reporter - Live
Carlos Moreno
QUOTE: “We are thrilled to have won 22 Emmys across 6 different categories, a true testament to our highly committed news organization and teams,” said Juan Carlos Gutierrez, Entravision’s Regional News Director for Univision Colorado, Kansas and Nevada. “These awards continue to validate that our excellent news coverage connects with, and is valued by, the Colorado Latino communities we serve.”

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a diversified global media, marketing and technology company serving clients throughout the United States and in 32 countries across Latin America, Europe, and Asia. Entravision has 54 television stations and is the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks, and 48 Spanish-language radio stations that feature nationally recognized, award-winning talent. Our dynamic digital portfolio includes Entravision Digital, which serves SMBs in high-density U.S. Latino markets and provides cutting-edge mobile programmatic solutions and demand-side platforms that allow advertisers to execute performance campaigns using machine-learned bidding algorithms, along with Cisneros Interactive, a leader in digital advertising solutions in the Latin American and U.S. Hispanic markets representing major technology platforms, and MediaDonuts, a leader in programmatic digital solutions in Southeast Asia. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol: EVC. Learn more about all of our media, marketing and technology offerings at entravision.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

