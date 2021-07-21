Logo
TEGNA Announces Quarterly Dividend

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

TEGNA Inc.’s (NYSE: TGNA) Board of Directors today declared a dividend of 9.5 cents per share, payable on October 1, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 3, 2021.

“Our record first quarter results, and the second quarter and full-year 2021 guidance we provided on May 10, 2021, reflect the strength of our business and favorable positioning for continued growth and value creation,” said Dave Lougee, president and chief executive officer, TEGNA. “As we announced on March 29, this 9.5 cents per share dividend represents a 36 percent increase to our prior dividend on an annualized basis, and is a reflection of our Board’s active review of our capital allocation program and options to create and return value to shareholders.”

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network, Twist and Quest. TEGNA offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication may constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Action of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to a number of risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results of company actions to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these statements, including risks relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its effect on our revenues, particularly our nonpolitical advertising revenues. Potential regulatory actions, changes in consumer behaviors and impacts on and modifications to TEGNA’s operations and business relating thereto and TEGNA’s ability to execute on its standalone plan can also cause actual results to differ materially. Other economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors and risks that may affect TEGNA’s operations or financial results are discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated in light of these important risk factors. TEGNA is not responsible for updating the information contained in this press release beyond the published date, or for changes made to this press release by wire service, Internet service providers or other media.

