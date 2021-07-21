Logo
The Bank of Princeton Announces Declaration of a $0.18 Quarterly Cash Dividend

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PRINCETON, N.J., July 21, 2021

PRINCETON, N.J., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of Princeton (the "Bank") (NASDAQ – BPRN) announced that its Board of Directors, at a meeting held on July 21, 2021, declared a cash dividend of $0.18 per share of the common stock of the Bank. This dividend will be paid on August 27, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 06, 2021. "This dividend reflects the Board of Director's commitment in providing a return to shareholders," stated Edward Dietzler, President and CEO.

The_Bank_of_Princeton_Logo.jpg

The paying cash dividends on a quarterly basis, subject to a determination and declaration each quarter by its Board of Directors, which will take into account a number of factors, including the financial condition of the Bank, and any applicable legal and regulatory restrictions on the payment of dividends by the Bank. If paid, such dividends may be reduced or eliminated in future periods.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton is a community bank founded in 2007. The Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered commercial bank with twenty branches in New Jersey, including four in Princeton and others in Bordentown, Browns Mills, Chesterfield, Cream Ridge, Deptford, Hamilton, Lakewood, Lambertville, Lawrenceville, Monroe Township, New Brunswick, Pennington, Piscataway, Princeton Junction, and Sicklerville. There are also four branches in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area. The Bank of Princeton is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC").

Forward-Looking Statements

The Bank of Princeton may from time to time make written or oral "forward-looking statements," including statements contained in the Bank's filings with the FDIC, in its reports to stockholders and in other communications by the Bank (including this press release), which are made in good faith by the Bank pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, such as statements of the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Bank's control). The following factors, among others, could cause the Bank's financial performance to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements: the impact of the recent global coronavirus outbreak, the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Bank conducts operations; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; market volatility; the value of the Bank's products and services as perceived by actual and prospective customers, including the features, pricing and quality compared to competitors' products and services; the willingness of customers to substitute competitors' products and services for the Bank's products and services; credit risk associated with the Bank's lending activities; risks relating to the real estate market and the Bank's real estate collateral; the impact of changes in applicable laws and regulations and requirements arising out of our supervision by banking regulators; other regulatory requirements applicable to the Bank; technological changes; acquisitions; changes in consumer spending and saving habits; those risks set forth in the Bank's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 under the heading "Risk Factors," and the success of the Bank at managing the risks involved in the foregoing.

Contact George Rapp
609.454.0718
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY50814&sd=2021-07-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-bank-of-princeton-announces-declaration-of-a-0-18-quarterly-cash-dividend-301338815.html

SOURCE The Bank of Princeton

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY50814&Transmission_Id=202107211601PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY50814&DateId=20210721
