Crocs Announces Commitment to Become a Net Zero Company by 2030

PR Newswire

BROOMFIELD, Colo., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Crocs, Inc. (NADSAQ: CROX), a global leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men and children, today announced a major step in its sustainability journey – a commitment to becoming a net zero company by 2030.

As a brand that believes everyone should be comfortable in their own shoes, Crocs is taking action to create a more comfortable world, considering every piece of its business and searching for impactful ways to reduce environmental impact and waste.

Crocs' inherently simple approach to design, the materials it uses, and how its shoes are manufactured mean that our iconic Classic Clog already has a low carbon footprint today. To achieve its 2030 goals, Crocs is taking it a step further with a strategic focus on sustainable ingredients and packaging, as well as investments in resource use and innovative product afterlife solutions.

Transitioning to Sustainable Ingredients: At 3.94 kg CO2 eq. per pair of Classic Clogs*, Crocs™ shoes already have a low footprint and by the end of 2021, Crocs will be a 100 percent vegan brand. Currently, Crocs is finalizing its approach to a more sustainable bio-based Croslite™ material, the predominant material in its footwear.

At 3.94 kg CO2 eq. per pair of Classic Clogs*, Crocs™ shoes already have a low footprint and by the end of 2021, Crocs will be a 100 percent vegan brand. Currently, Crocs is finalizing its approach to a more sustainable bio-based Croslite™ material, the predominant material in its footwear. Minimizing the Impact of Packaging : 85 percent of all Crocs™ shoes were sold without boxes in 2020, reducing the brand's impact on environmental resources. Crocs will continue to explore sustainable alternatives for all other elements of its packaging.

: 85 percent of all Crocs™ shoes were sold without boxes in 2020, reducing the brand's impact on environmental resources. Crocs will continue to explore sustainable alternatives for all other elements of its packaging. Innovative Product Afterlife Solutions : To keep shoes on feet and out of landfills, Crocs donates thousands of pairs of unsold shoes to those in need. While Crocs explores a circular supply chain, the brand is also working on ways to give Crocs™ shoes a second life through consumer-led donations, recycling and re-commerce programs.

: To keep shoes on feet and out of landfills, Crocs donates thousands of pairs of unsold shoes to those in need. While Crocs explores a circular supply chain, the brand is also working on ways to give Crocs™ shoes a second life through consumer-led donations, recycling and re-commerce programs. Investments in Resource Use: Currently, 45 percent of all Croslite™ material production scrap is recycled. Crocs will continue to explore ways to minimize its impact, including transitioning to renewably sourced energy in its offices and distribution centers. Where this isn't possible, Crocs will purchase carbon credits to offset any remaining emissions, leveraging the most impactful sources available.

"Taking action to reduce our environmental footprint by implementing more sustainable practices across our entire business is the right thing to do for Crocs," said Crocs CEO Andrew Rees. "As a company, we are deeply committed to accountability and we're confident that we have the right team, the right innovations and the right partners to help us achieve our net zero ambitions by 2030."

In addition to reducing its environmental footprint, Crocs remains committed to its brand purpose as a vocal advocate for community and inclusivity, creating a welcoming environment for everyone, rooted in governance, transparency and accountability. As part of this mission, Crocs continues to provide shoes, funds and time in times of need through its Crocs Cares program while ensuring that the brand welcomes all one-of-a-kinds both internally and externally.

Crocs will publish an annual ESG report in early 2022.

To learn more about Crocs' sustainability journey, please visit www.crocs.com/crocs-purpose.

*This metric was calculated using the Higg Product Module 1.0 at Higg.org. This calculation was conducted internally, was third-party verified, and represents a cradle-to-grave impact.

About Crocs, Inc.

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The vast majority of shoes within Crocs' collection contain Croslite™ material, a proprietary, molded footwear technology, delivering extraordinary comfort with each step.

In 2021, Crocs declares that expressing yourself and being comfortable are not mutually exclusive. To learn more about Crocs or our global Come As You Are™ campaign, please visit www.crocs.com or follow @Crocs on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Investor Contact:

Cori Lin, Crocs, Inc.

(303) 848-5053

[email protected]

PR Contact:

Ryan Roccaforte, Crocs, Inc.

(303) 848-7885

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crocs-announces-commitment-to-become-a-net-zero-company-by-2030-301338842.html

SOURCE Crocs, Inc.