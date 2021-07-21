Logo
Aflac Incorporated to Release Second Quarter Results on July 28, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

COLUMBUS, Ga., July 21, 2021

COLUMBUS, Ga., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) announced today that it will release second quarter financial results after the market closes on July 28, 2021. At that time, earnings materials, including the second quarter 2021 earnings release and Financial Analysts Briefing supplement, will be available on the company's Investor Relations website, investors.aflac.com.

In conjunction with the earnings release, Aflac Incorporated will webcast a conference call scheduled for 9:00 a.m. (ET)on Thursday, July 29, 2021. During the webcast, Aflac Incorporated Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel P. Amos, President and Chief Operating Officer of Aflac Incorporated Frederick J. Crawford and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Aflac Incorporated Max K. Brodén will discuss the company's second quarter results and outlook, including with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Other members of executive management from the U.S. and Japan will also be available to answer questions during the webcast. To listen to the second quarter conference call, please register at investors.aflac.com five to seven minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

About Aflac Incorporated
Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is a Fortune 500 company helping provide protection to more than 50 million people through its subsidiaries in Japan and the U.S., where it is a leading supplemental insurer by paying cash fast when policyholders get sick or injured. For more than six decades, insurance policies of Aflac Incorporated's subsidiaries have given policyholders the opportunity to focus on recovery, not financial stress. Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of medical and cancer insurance in Japan where it insures 1 in 4 households. For 15 consecutive years, Aflac Incorporated has been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. In 2021, Fortune included Aflac Incorporated on its list of World's Most Admired Companies for the 20th time, and Bloomberg added Aflac Incorporated to its Gender-Equality Index, which tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation and transparency, for the second consecutive year. To find out how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at aflac.com. Investors may learn more about Aflac Incorporated and its commitment to ESG and social responsibility at investors.aflac.com and esg.aflac.com.

Aflac_Incorporated_Logo.jpg

Analyst and investor contact – David A. Young, 706.596.3264 or 800.235.2667,
or [email protected]

Media contact – Ines Gutzmer, 762.207.7601 or [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CL50581&sd=2021-07-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aflac-incorporated-to-release-second-quarter-results-on-july-28-2021-301338691.html

SOURCE Aflac Incorporated

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL50581&Transmission_Id=202107211615PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL50581&DateId=20210721
