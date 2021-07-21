Logo
Potomac Bancshares, Inc. Declares Dividend

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 21, 2021
PR Newswire

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., July 21, 2021

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:PTBS), the one bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town (BCT), declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share at their July board meeting. The dividend is for all shareholders of record on August 4, 2021 and will be paid on August 11, 2021.

About the Company

Founded in 1871 and celebrating their 150th year of service, BCT - Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:PTBS). With approximately $661 million in assets as of March 31, 2020, the Company conducts operations through its main office, an additional eight branch offices, and two loan production offices. BCT's offices are located in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun and Stafford Counties (VA). The Bank provides various banking products and services including free access to over 55,000 ATMs through the Allpoint® network plus online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, and local governments. The Bank also offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate loans and agricultural loans. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to perm loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. For over 60 years, BCT Wealth Advisors has provided financial management, investment, trust, and estate services to its clients. In 2019 and 2020, the Bank was named a "Best Bank To Work For" by American Banker. In 2018, Forbes named BCT a "Best In State Bank" for Maryland.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.mybct.bank.

favicon.png?sn=NE51093&sd=2021-07-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/potomac-bancshares-inc-declares-dividend-301338930.html

SOURCE Potomac Bancshares, Inc.

