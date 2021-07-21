CenterPoint Energy declares regular Common Stock dividend of $0.1600, Series A Preferred Stock dividend of $30.6250 and Series B Preferred Stock dividend of $17.5000

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterPoint Energy, Inc.'s (NYSE: CNP) board of directors today declared dividends on shares of its Common Stock, Series A Perpetual Preferred Stock and Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock.

Common Stock Dividend

The company's board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1600 per share on the issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock payable on September 9, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 19, 2021.

Series A Preferred Stock Dividend

The company's board of directors declared a regular semiannual cash dividend of $30.6250 per share on the issued and outstanding shares of Series A Preferred Stock payable September 1, 2021 to shareholders of Series A Preferred Stock of record at the close of business on August 15, 2021.

Series B Preferred Stock Dividend

The company's board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $17.5000 per share on the issued and outstanding shares of Series B Preferred Stock payable September 1, 2021 to shareholders of Series B Preferred Stock of record at the close of business on August 15, 2021. This equates to $0.8750 per depositary share (NYSE: CNPPRB), each of which represents a 1/20th interest in a share of the Series B Preferred Stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas. As of March 31, 2021, the company owned approximately $36 billion in assets and also owned 53.7 percent of the common units representing limited partner interests in Enable Midstream Partners, LP, a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. With approximately 9,500 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.



