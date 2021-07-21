Logo
Vanda Pharmaceuticals to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 28, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Conference Call and Webcast to Follow

PR Newswire

WASHINGTON, July 21, 2021

WASHINGTON, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced it will release results for the second quarter 2021 on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, after the market closes.

Vanda will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, during which management will discuss the second quarter 2021 financial results and other corporate activities. To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-866-688-9426 (domestic) or 1-409-216-0816 (international) and use passcode 5298904.

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and archived on Vanda's website, www.vandapharma.com. Investors should go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

A replay of the call will be available on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, beginning at 7:30 PM ET and will be accessible until Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 7:30 PM ET. The replay call-in number is 1-855-859-2056 for domestic callers and 1-404-537-3406 for international callers. The passcode number is 5298904.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com and follow us on Twitter @vandapharma.

Corporate Contact:
AJ Jones II
Chief Corporate Affairs and Communications Officer
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
202-734-3400
[email protected]

Elizabeth Van Every
Head of Corporate Affairs
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
202-734-3400
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=PH51062&sd=2021-07-21 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vanda-pharmaceuticals-to-announce-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-july-28-2021-301338914.html

SOURCE Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

