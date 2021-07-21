AWH to Hold Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. ("AWH" or the "Company") (CSE: AAWH.U) (OTCQX: AAWH), a leading multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Tuesday August 10, 2021, at 5:00PM ET following the release of its second quarter 2021 financial results after market close.

The earnings conference call may be accessed by dialing 1 (888) 390-0605 with conference ID: 22159427. A live audio webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations section of AWH website at https://awholdings.com/investors and will be archived for replay.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS DATE: Tuesday, August 10, 2021 TIME: 5:00 PM Eastern Time WEBCAST: Click to Access DIAL-IN NUMBER: 1 (888) 390-0605 CONFERENCE ID: 22159427 REPLAY: (416) 764-8677 or (888) 390-0541





Replay Code: 159427 #







Available until 12:00AM Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 17th, 2021



About Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.

AWH is a vertically integrated operator with assets and partners in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award winning strains and producing a curated selection of products. AWH produces and distributes Ozone branded products. For more information, visit www.awholdings.com.

