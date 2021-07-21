Logo
DHI Group, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CENTENNIAL, Colo., July 21, 2021

CENTENNIAL, Colo., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) ("DHI" or the "Company") today announced that it will report financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Thursday, August 5, 2021, after the close of the market. Art Zeile, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kevin Bostick, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00pm Eastern time to discuss the results.

A press release with these results will be issued after the close of the market and prior to the call that afternoon and will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.dhigroupinc.com.

Conference Call Information
The call can be accessed on the day of the event by dialing +1-844-890-1790, or for international callers by dialing +1-412-380-7407. Please ask to join the DHI Group, Inc. call. You can pre-register for the call by clicking here https://dpregister.com/sreg/10158451/eade742652. A live webcast of the call will simultaneously be available on the Company's website.

A replay will be available after the call and can be accessed by dialing +1-877-344-7529 or +1-412-317-0088 for international callers; the replay passcode is 10158451. The replay will be available until August 12, 2021. A webcast replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website.

Investor Contact
Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers
MKR Investor Relations, Inc.
212-448-4181
[email protected]

Media Contact
Rachel Ceccarelli
VP Engagement
212-448-8288
[email protected]

About DHI Group, Inc.
DHI Group, Inc (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of AI-powered software products, online tools and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. DHI's brands —Dice and ClearanceJobs— enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match and connect with highly skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly across the technology vertical and those with active government security clearances. Through our marketplaces, technology professionals find ideal employment opportunities, relevant job advice and personalized insights to best manage their whole technologist life. For more than 30 years, we have leveraged the latest technology to foster career connections across North America. Learn more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

favicon.png?sn=NY49316&sd=2021-07-21 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dhi-group-inc-to-report-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-august-5-2021-301338791.html

SOURCE DHI Group, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY49316&Transmission_Id=202107211615PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY49316&DateId=20210721
