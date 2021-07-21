Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend Increase To $0.79 Per Share

PR Newswire

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a $0.09, or 13%, increase of its quarterly cash dividend to $0.79 per common share. This marks the 54th consecutive annual dividend increase for the company. The dividend is payable on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

Stanley Black & Decker's CEO, James M. Loree, commented, "I am pleased to continue our trend of consecutive annual dividend increases, which reflects the continued confidence we have in the cash generation potential of the company. A strong and growing dividend is a key element of our shareholder value proposition, and is consistent with our capital deployment philosophy to deliver approximately half of our excess capital to shareholders over the long term."

Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a leading $14.5 billion global diversified industrial with 53,000 employees in more than 60 countries who make the tools, products and solutions to deliver on its Purpose, For Those Who Make The World. The Company operates the world's largest tools and storage business; the world's second largest commercial electronic security company; and is a global industrial leader of highly engineered solutions within its engineered fastening and infrastructure businesses. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

