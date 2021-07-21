Logo
Select Medical Holdings Corporation to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on Thursday, August 5

PRNewswire
Jul 21, 2021
PR Newswire

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., July 21, 2021

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical Holdings Corporation ("Select Medical") (NYSE: SEM), will release the financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Thursday, August 5, 2021 after the market closes.

Select Medical will host a conference call regarding its second quarter results, as well as its business outlook, on Friday, August 6, 2021, at 9:00am ET. The domestic dial in number for the call is 1-866-440-2669. The international dial in number is 1-409-220-9844. The conference ID for the call is 5819078. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously and can be accessed at Select Medical Holdings Corporation's website www.selectmedicalholdings.com.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available until 12:00pm ET, August 13, 2021. The replay number is 1-855-859-2056 (domestic) or 1-404-537-3406 (international). The conference ID for the replay will be 5819078. The replay can also be accessed at Select Medical Holdings Corporation's website, www.selectmedicalholdings.com.

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States based on the number of facilities. Select Medical's reportable segments include the critical illness recovery hospital segment, rehabilitation hospital segment, the outpatient rehabilitation segment, and the Concentra segment. As of March 31, 2021, Select Medical operated 99 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 30 rehabilitation hospitals in 12 states, and 1,809 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 37 states and the District of Columbia. Select Medical's joint venture subsidiary Concentra operated 519 occupational health centers in 41 states. Concentra also provides contract services at employer worksites. At March 31, 2021, Select Medical had operations in 46 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at www.selectmedical.com.

Investor inquiries:
Joel T. Veit
Senior Vice President and Treasurer
717-972-1100
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=PH30163&sd=2021-07-21 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/select-medical-holdings-corporation-to-announce-second-quarter-2021-results-on-thursday-august-5-301338719.html

SOURCE Select Medical Holdings Corporation

