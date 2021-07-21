Logo
NiSource Announces Earnings Release and Conference Call for August 4

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., July 21, 2021

MERRILLVILLE, Ind., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) ("NiSource") today announced that the company will host a conference call at 11 a.m. ET (10 a.m. CT) on August 4, 2021, to review its second quarter 2021 financial results and provide a general business update.

nisource_logo.jpg

NiSource will release its second quarter 2021 earnings before U.S. financial markets open on August 4.

All interested parties may listen to the conference call live on August 4 by logging onto the NiSource website at www.nisource.com. A link on the home page will provide access to the webcast and earnings release.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at 2 p.m. ET on August 4 through 11:59 p.m. ET on August 11, 2021. To access the recording, call (800) 585-8367 and enter conference ID 5066799. For international participants to hear the replay, please dial (416) 621-4642, and enter the same passcode as above 5066799. A recording of the call will be archived on the NiSource website.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.2 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across six states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. Based in Merrillville, Indiana, NiSource's approximately 7,500 employees are focused on safely delivering reliable and affordable energy to our customers and communities we serve. NI-F

favicon.png?sn=DE50950&sd=2021-07-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nisource-announces-earnings-release-and-conference-call-for-august-4-301338953.html

SOURCE NiSource Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE50950&Transmission_Id=202107211654PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE50950&DateId=20210721
