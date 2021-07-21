Logo
4 Stocks Paying Special Dividends in August

Companies that are distributing a lump-sum cash payment next month

Author's Avatar
James Li
Jul 21, 2021

Summary

  • A special dividend usually stems from a specific, nonrecurring event.
  • GuruFocus’ Upcoming Special Dividends page listed several stocks paying special dividends in August.
Article's Main Image

According to the Upcoming Special Dividends page, a Premium feature of GuruFocus, four stocks that are paying a lump-sum dividend in August include American Financial Group Inc. (

AFG, Financial), Where Food Comes From Inc. (WFCF, Financial), Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI, Financial) and John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (JBSS, Financial).

Investopedia.com defines a special dividend as a nonrecurring distribution of company assets, usually in the form of cash, to shareholders. The extra dividends are usually larger than the recurring dividends and are usually tied to a specific event, which can either be an asset sale, a change to a company’s financial structure or a spinoff.

GuruFocus’ Upcoming Special Dividends page lists the stocks that are set to pay a bonus dividend over the next few months.

American Financial Group

American Financial Group (

AFG, Financial) engages in property and casualty insurance services. The Cincinnati-based company announced on July 15 that the board of directors declared a special dividend of $2 per share, payable on Aug. 2 with a record date of July 26.

1417922447478476800.png

GuruFocus ranks the company’s profitability 6 out of 10 on the back of a high Piotroski F-score of 8 and net profit margins that outperform more than 79% of global competitors despite three-year revenue growth rates outperforming just over half of global insurance companies.

1417925391200407552.png

Gurus with holdings in American Financial include Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio)’s Point72 Asset Management, Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio).

1417925953128091648.png

Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From (

WFCF, Financial) offers food production audits and verification processes that allow farmers and ranchers to ensure that claims made by food producers and processors are accurate. The Castle Rock, Colorado-based company announced on July 1 that its board of directors declared a special dividend of 15 cents per share, payable on Aug. 16 with a record date of July 27.

1417931026885365760.png

GuruFocus ranks the company’s profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 8, a return on equity that outperforms more than 85% of global competitors and a three-year earnings growth rate that tops more than 90% of global software companies.

1417937180361347072.png

Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (

WRI, Financial) owns, acquires and develops neighborhood shopping centers. The Houston-based real estate investment trust announced on July 15 that its board of directors declared a special dividend of 69 cents per share, payable on Aug. 2 with a record date of July 28.

1417943836063289344.png

GuruFocus ranks the company’s profitability 6 out of 10 on the back of the Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) returns on capital outperforming more than 71% of global competitors despite operating margins and three-year revenue and earnings growth rates underperforming more than 70% of global REITs.

1417947441398927360.png

Ken Heebner (Trades, Portfolio)’s Capital Growth Management has a holding in Weingarten.

John B Sanfilippo & Son

John B Sanfilippo & Son (

JBSS, Financial) produces a wide range of nut food and snack products. The Elgin, Illinois-based company announced on July 8 that its board of directors declared a special dividend of $2.30 per share, which is payable on Aug. 25 with a record date of Aug. 10.

1417951202255163392.png

GuruFocus ranks the company’s profitability 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a return on equity that outperforms more than 85% of global competitors and an operating margin that has increased approximately 8.2% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming more than 66% of global consumer packaged food companies.

1417955839020486656.png

Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)’s Royce Investment Partners has a holding in John B Sanfilippo & Son.

1417957166312181760.png

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Author's Avatar