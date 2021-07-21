Logo
Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. Buys Alibaba Group Holding, SAP SE, Cardinal Health Inc, Sells Comcast Corp, CRH PLC, KB Financial Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, SAP SE, Cardinal Health Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Western Digital Corp, sells Comcast Corp, CRH PLC, KB Financial Group Inc, BCE Inc, AbbVie Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. owns 1409 stocks with a total value of $4.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/crossmark+global+holdings%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,031,997 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 447,576 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.19%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 25,368 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.49%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 19,571 shares, 1.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.58%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 134,176 shares, 1.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.15%
New Purchase: PLDT Inc (PHI)

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in PLDT Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $28.03, with an estimated average price of $26.58. The stock is now traded at around $25.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 340,574 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.43 and $155.1, with an estimated average price of $148.54. The stock is now traded at around $144.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 57,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (KOF)

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $46.2 and $52.93, with an estimated average price of $49.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 148,843 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD)

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. The purchase prices were between $5.63 and $8.31, with an estimated average price of $7.12. The stock is now traded at around $6.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 928,268 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Yamana Gold Inc (AUY)

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Yamana Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.19 and $5.4, with an estimated average price of $4.84. The stock is now traded at around $4.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,516,746 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Stellantis NV (STLA)

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.78. The stock is now traded at around $18.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 129,284 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 158.01%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $211.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 110,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 683.38%. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $58.47. The stock is now traded at around $58.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 232,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SAP SE (SAP)

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in SAP SE by 115.79%. The purchase prices were between $122.79 and $145.84, with an estimated average price of $138.82. The stock is now traded at around $138.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 159,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 42.46%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $118.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 342,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Western Digital Corp by 714.55%. The purchase prices were between $64.38 and $77.17, with an estimated average price of $71.53. The stock is now traded at around $64.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 172,164 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pearson PLC (PSO)

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Pearson PLC by 1152.76%. The purchase prices were between $10.69 and $12.33, with an estimated average price of $11.64. The stock is now traded at around $11.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 954,137 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPMPG.PFD)

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $24.98 and $25.74, with an estimated average price of $25.34.

Sold Out: Stellantis NV (FCAM)

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $11.9 and $17.08, with an estimated average price of $12.49.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.

Sold Out: (GLUU)

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $12.46 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $12.48.

Reduced: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. reduced to a holding in Comcast Corp by 36.69%. The sale prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $57.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. still held 434,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: CRH PLC (CRH)

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. reduced to a holding in CRH PLC by 80.5%. The sale prices were between $46.78 and $53.1, with an estimated average price of $49.96. The stock is now traded at around $48.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. still held 55,859 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. keeps buying
