Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. Buys Alibaba Group Holding, SAP SE, Cardinal Health Inc, Sells Comcast Corp, CRH PLC, KB Financial Group Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, SAP SE, Cardinal Health Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Western Digital Corp, sells Comcast Corp, CRH PLC, KB Financial Group Inc, BCE Inc, AbbVie Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. owns 1409 stocks with a total value of $4.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,031,997 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 447,576 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.19% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 25,368 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.49% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 19,571 shares, 1.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.58% Facebook Inc (FB) - 134,176 shares, 1.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.15%

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in PLDT Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $28.03, with an estimated average price of $26.58. The stock is now traded at around $25.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 340,574 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.43 and $155.1, with an estimated average price of $148.54. The stock is now traded at around $144.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 57,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $46.2 and $52.93, with an estimated average price of $49.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 148,843 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao. The purchase prices were between $5.63 and $8.31, with an estimated average price of $7.12. The stock is now traded at around $6.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 928,268 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Yamana Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.19 and $5.4, with an estimated average price of $4.84. The stock is now traded at around $4.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,516,746 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.78. The stock is now traded at around $18.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 129,284 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 158.01%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $211.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 110,692 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 683.38%. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $58.47. The stock is now traded at around $58.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 232,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in SAP SE by 115.79%. The purchase prices were between $122.79 and $145.84, with an estimated average price of $138.82. The stock is now traded at around $138.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 159,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 42.46%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $118.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 342,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Western Digital Corp by 714.55%. The purchase prices were between $64.38 and $77.17, with an estimated average price of $71.53. The stock is now traded at around $64.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 172,164 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Pearson PLC by 1152.76%. The purchase prices were between $10.69 and $12.33, with an estimated average price of $11.64. The stock is now traded at around $11.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 954,137 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $24.98 and $25.74, with an estimated average price of $25.34.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $11.9 and $17.08, with an estimated average price of $12.49.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $12.46 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $12.48.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. reduced to a holding in Comcast Corp by 36.69%. The sale prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $57.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. still held 434,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. reduced to a holding in CRH PLC by 80.5%. The sale prices were between $46.78 and $53.1, with an estimated average price of $49.96. The stock is now traded at around $48.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. still held 55,859 shares as of 2021-06-30.