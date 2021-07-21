Carl P. Sherr & Co., LLC Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Sells iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Biogen Inc

New Purchases: F, BC, GM, IWS, NVDA, EAT, IWR, AMT, BWFG, VWO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Ford Motor Co, Brunswick Corp, sells iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Biogen Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co, Teladoc Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carl P. Sherr & Co., LLC. As of 2021Q2, Carl P. Sherr & Co., LLC owns 117 stocks with a total value of $145 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 150,359 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57% iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 170,816 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.77% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 146,940 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.24% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 58,560 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18% iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 68,805 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.05%

Carl P. Sherr & Co., LLC initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $14.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 36,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carl P. Sherr & Co., LLC initiated holding in Brunswick Corp. The purchase prices were between $92.69 and $115.91, with an estimated average price of $101.65. The stock is now traded at around $99.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carl P. Sherr & Co., LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $57.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 7,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carl P. Sherr & Co., LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $117.55, with an estimated average price of $114.34. The stock is now traded at around $114.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carl P. Sherr & Co., LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $194.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carl P. Sherr & Co., LLC initiated holding in Brinker International Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.51 and $71.91, with an estimated average price of $63.45. The stock is now traded at around $59.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carl P. Sherr & Co., LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 46.24%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 146,940 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carl P. Sherr & Co., LLC added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.77%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.34, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 170,816 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carl P. Sherr & Co., LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 21.90%. The purchase prices were between $68.65 and $73.6, with an estimated average price of $71.67. The stock is now traded at around $72.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 65,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carl P. Sherr & Co., LLC added to a holding in Safety Insurance Group Inc by 29.68%. The purchase prices were between $77.73 and $87.32, with an estimated average price of $83.46. The stock is now traded at around $76.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 22,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carl P. Sherr & Co., LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 20.69%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $155.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,416 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carl P. Sherr & Co., LLC added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 28.71%. The purchase prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06. The stock is now traded at around $127.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,223 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carl P. Sherr & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69.

Carl P. Sherr & Co., LLC sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $40 and $44.52, with an estimated average price of $42.05.