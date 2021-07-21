Rockland Trust Co Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, American Express Co, Copart Inc, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Wells Fargo, Chevron Corp

- New Purchases: WST, MDYV, ORI, APH, BLV, SWKS, RMBS, MRNA, MS, DJP, FDS, ADSK, ATVI, CARR, CSL, MQY, TD, VEA, ZM,
- Added Positions: BRK.B, AXP, CPRT, MRK, V, MSFT, MBB, GLD, ABT, UNH, TROW, KMB, JKD, CERN, ZTS, STIP, MDT, VCLT, VOO, TSLX, GBDC, PG, ARCC, BNDX, TXN, MSI, UNM, PFE, NMFC, VCIT, MSCI, LMT, TCPC, BMY, EFA, CL, CLX, ED, IEMG, IEI, VTI, BGT, VCSH, COP, UL, DG, FAST, GILD, SPG, QCOM, IDXX, IEFA, K, PYPL, ODFL, A,
- Reduced Positions: RTX, WFC, CVX, SHW, WTRG, PANL, IYE, SPY, GOOGL, SMG, CVS, FB, AMJ, BAC, HPQ, EOG, HD, PEP, SBUX, SLB, CSCO, ECL, EMR, MAR, SRE, UPS, IWS, EVRG, KBWB, LIN, ORLY, MDY, MMM, AIG, AMAT, AMZN, AMGN, BLK, GE, IBM, LYB, MKC, MCD, XLE, TMO, UNP, VNQ, OIH, DIS, T, ABBV, AFL, GOOG, AAPL, ATO, IWP, CAT, EA, ES, BEN, GPC, IFF, IVV, IWM, EEM, INTC, IPG, MMC, MSM, NVDA, OGE, PM, PNC, PPL, PFG, RMD, SPGI, XLF, KBE, VLO, VGT, WEC, WHR, SDOG, AMLP, APD, MO, AWK, AMP, BDX, BA, IJR, PFF, REM, CME, CAH, CMCSA, COST, D, DUK, DE, EXPD, GD, ITW, TIP, QQQ, KEYS, LOW, MCO, NSC, NVS, ORCL, PANW, NOBL, XLB, XLV, XLY, XLI, SYK, USB, VIG, VYM, GDX, VWO, VBK, WU, WBA, DRW,
- Sold Out: VAR, IWV, VFC, VHT, GWW, MHE,
For the details of ROCKLAND TRUST CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rockland+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ROCKLAND TRUST CO
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 190,716 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.78%
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 311,777 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.56%
- Independent Bank Corp (INDB) - 640,650 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
- Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (PANL) - 8,527,855 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.9%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 113,009 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.64%
Rockland Trust Co initiated holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $281.78 and $363.2, with an estimated average price of $329.23. The stock is now traded at around $367.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,493 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Old Republic International Corp (ORI)
Rockland Trust Co initiated holding in Old Republic International Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.84 and $26.56, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $24.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,052 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)
Rockland Trust Co initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $66.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,352 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Amphenol Corp (APH)
Rockland Trust Co initiated holding in Amphenol Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.17 and $69.16, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $70.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,677 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)
Rockland Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.87 and $103.44, with an estimated average price of $99.44. The stock is now traded at around $104.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Rambus Inc (RMBS)
Rockland Trust Co initiated holding in Rambus Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.03 and $23.84, with an estimated average price of $20.11. The stock is now traded at around $23.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,992 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Rockland Trust Co added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 921.67%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $279.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 65,877 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: American Express Co (AXP)
Rockland Trust Co added to a holding in American Express Co by 1910.47%. The purchase prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26. The stock is now traded at around $172.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 90,069 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Copart Inc (CPRT)
Rockland Trust Co added to a holding in Copart Inc by 1325.46%. The purchase prices were between $108.61 and $133.61, with an estimated average price of $123.67. The stock is now traded at around $144.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 107,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Rockland Trust Co added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 115.79%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 285,097 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Rockland Trust Co added to a holding in Visa Inc by 629.11%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $243.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 48,158 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (JKD)
Rockland Trust Co added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 278.31%. The purchase prices were between $56.07 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $58.93. The stock is now traded at around $221.910900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 18,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (VAR)
Rockland Trust Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)
Rockland Trust Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $227.3 and $247.57, with an estimated average price of $238.19.Sold Out: W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW)
Rockland Trust Co sold out a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The sale prices were between $397.91 and $474.22, with an estimated average price of $440.39.Sold Out: iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)
Rockland Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The sale prices were between $236.73 and $256.01, with an estimated average price of $248.69.Sold Out: VF Corp (VFC)
Rockland Trust Co sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $76.61 and $90.05, with an estimated average price of $83.19.Sold Out: BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (MHE)
Rockland Trust Co sold out a holding in BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust. The sale prices were between $13.33 and $13.9, with an estimated average price of $13.61.
Here is the complete portfolio of ROCKLAND TRUST CO. Also check out:
1. ROCKLAND TRUST CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. ROCKLAND TRUST CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ROCKLAND TRUST CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ROCKLAND TRUST CO keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment