Rockland Trust Co Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, American Express Co, Copart Inc, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Wells Fargo, Chevron Corp

New Purchases: WST, MDYV, ORI, APH, BLV, SWKS, RMBS, MRNA, MS, DJP, FDS, ADSK, ATVI, CARR, CSL, MQY, TD, VEA, ZM,

WST, MDYV, ORI, APH, BLV, SWKS, RMBS, MRNA, MS, DJP, FDS, ADSK, ATVI, CARR, CSL, MQY, TD, VEA, ZM, Added Positions: BRK.B, AXP, CPRT, MRK, V, MSFT, MBB, GLD, ABT, UNH, TROW, KMB, JKD, CERN, ZTS, STIP, MDT, VCLT, VOO, TSLX, GBDC, PG, ARCC, BNDX, TXN, MSI, UNM, PFE, NMFC, VCIT, MSCI, LMT, TCPC, BMY, EFA, CL, CLX, ED, IEMG, IEI, VTI, BGT, VCSH, COP, UL, DG, FAST, GILD, SPG, QCOM, IDXX, IEFA, K, PYPL, ODFL, A,

BRK.B, AXP, CPRT, MRK, V, MSFT, MBB, GLD, ABT, UNH, TROW, KMB, JKD, CERN, ZTS, STIP, MDT, VCLT, VOO, TSLX, GBDC, PG, ARCC, BNDX, TXN, MSI, UNM, PFE, NMFC, VCIT, MSCI, LMT, TCPC, BMY, EFA, CL, CLX, ED, IEMG, IEI, VTI, BGT, VCSH, COP, UL, DG, FAST, GILD, SPG, QCOM, IDXX, IEFA, K, PYPL, ODFL, A, Reduced Positions: RTX, WFC, CVX, SHW, WTRG, PANL, IYE, SPY, GOOGL, SMG, CVS, FB, AMJ, BAC, HPQ, EOG, HD, PEP, SBUX, SLB, CSCO, ECL, EMR, MAR, SRE, UPS, IWS, EVRG, KBWB, LIN, ORLY, MDY, MMM, AIG, AMAT, AMZN, AMGN, BLK, GE, IBM, LYB, MKC, MCD, XLE, TMO, UNP, VNQ, OIH, DIS, T, ABBV, AFL, GOOG, AAPL, ATO, IWP, CAT, EA, ES, BEN, GPC, IFF, IVV, IWM, EEM, INTC, IPG, MMC, MSM, NVDA, OGE, PM, PNC, PPL, PFG, RMD, SPGI, XLF, KBE, VLO, VGT, WEC, WHR, SDOG, AMLP, APD, MO, AWK, AMP, BDX, BA, IJR, PFF, REM, CME, CAH, CMCSA, COST, D, DUK, DE, EXPD, GD, ITW, TIP, QQQ, KEYS, LOW, MCO, NSC, NVS, ORCL, PANW, NOBL, XLB, XLV, XLY, XLI, SYK, USB, VIG, VYM, GDX, VWO, VBK, WU, WBA, DRW,

RTX, WFC, CVX, SHW, WTRG, PANL, IYE, SPY, GOOGL, SMG, CVS, FB, AMJ, BAC, HPQ, EOG, HD, PEP, SBUX, SLB, CSCO, ECL, EMR, MAR, SRE, UPS, IWS, EVRG, KBWB, LIN, ORLY, MDY, MMM, AIG, AMAT, AMZN, AMGN, BLK, GE, IBM, LYB, MKC, MCD, XLE, TMO, UNP, VNQ, OIH, DIS, T, ABBV, AFL, GOOG, AAPL, ATO, IWP, CAT, EA, ES, BEN, GPC, IFF, IVV, IWM, EEM, INTC, IPG, MMC, MSM, NVDA, OGE, PM, PNC, PPL, PFG, RMD, SPGI, XLF, KBE, VLO, VGT, WEC, WHR, SDOG, AMLP, APD, MO, AWK, AMP, BDX, BA, IJR, PFF, REM, CME, CAH, CMCSA, COST, D, DUK, DE, EXPD, GD, ITW, TIP, QQQ, KEYS, LOW, MCO, NSC, NVS, ORCL, PANW, NOBL, XLB, XLV, XLY, XLI, SYK, USB, VIG, VYM, GDX, VWO, VBK, WU, WBA, DRW, Sold Out: VAR, IWV, VFC, VHT, GWW, MHE,

Hanover, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, American Express Co, Copart Inc, Merck Inc, Visa Inc, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Wells Fargo, Chevron Corp, Sherwin-Williams Co, Essential Utilities Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rockland Trust Co. As of 2021Q2, Rockland Trust Co owns 273 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ROCKLAND TRUST CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rockland+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 190,716 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.78% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 311,777 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.56% Independent Bank Corp (INDB) - 640,650 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (PANL) - 8,527,855 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.9% Facebook Inc (FB) - 113,009 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.64%

Rockland Trust Co initiated holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $281.78 and $363.2, with an estimated average price of $329.23. The stock is now traded at around $367.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,493 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rockland Trust Co initiated holding in Old Republic International Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.84 and $26.56, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $24.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,052 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rockland Trust Co initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $66.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,352 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rockland Trust Co initiated holding in Amphenol Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.17 and $69.16, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $70.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,677 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rockland Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.87 and $103.44, with an estimated average price of $99.44. The stock is now traded at around $104.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rockland Trust Co initiated holding in Rambus Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.03 and $23.84, with an estimated average price of $20.11. The stock is now traded at around $23.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,992 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rockland Trust Co added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 921.67%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $279.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 65,877 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rockland Trust Co added to a holding in American Express Co by 1910.47%. The purchase prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26. The stock is now traded at around $172.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 90,069 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rockland Trust Co added to a holding in Copart Inc by 1325.46%. The purchase prices were between $108.61 and $133.61, with an estimated average price of $123.67. The stock is now traded at around $144.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 107,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rockland Trust Co added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 115.79%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 285,097 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rockland Trust Co added to a holding in Visa Inc by 629.11%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $243.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 48,158 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rockland Trust Co added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 278.31%. The purchase prices were between $56.07 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $58.93. The stock is now traded at around $221.910900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 18,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rockland Trust Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Rockland Trust Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $227.3 and $247.57, with an estimated average price of $238.19.

Rockland Trust Co sold out a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The sale prices were between $397.91 and $474.22, with an estimated average price of $440.39.

Rockland Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The sale prices were between $236.73 and $256.01, with an estimated average price of $248.69.

Rockland Trust Co sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $76.61 and $90.05, with an estimated average price of $83.19.

Rockland Trust Co sold out a holding in BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust. The sale prices were between $13.33 and $13.9, with an estimated average price of $13.61.