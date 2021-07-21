Logo
Grace & White Inc Buys CTO Realty Growth Inc, Broadway Financial Corp, Alphabet Inc, Sells Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Luby's Inc, Titan International Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 21, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Grace & White Inc (Current Portfolio) buys CTO Realty Growth Inc, Broadway Financial Corp, Alphabet Inc, Virginia National Bankshares Corp, Fuel Tech Inc, sells Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Luby's Inc, Titan International Inc, Enerplus Corp, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Grace & White Inc . As of 2021Q2, Grace & White Inc owns 122 stocks with a total value of $519 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GRACE & WHITE INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/grace+%26+white+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GRACE & WHITE INC
  1. Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B) - 367,798 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio.
  2. Unum Group (UNM) - 630,352 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
  3. Lydall Inc (LDL) - 291,420 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%
  4. Applied Industrial Technologies Inc (AIT) - 176,890 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.1%
  5. Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG) - 194,720 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.74%
New Purchase: CTO Realty Growth Inc (CTO)

Grace & White Inc initiated holding in CTO Realty Growth Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.99 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $53.1. The stock is now traded at around $54.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 130,626 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Grace & White Inc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2550.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Virginia National Bankshares Corp (VABK)

Grace & White Inc initiated holding in Virginia National Bankshares Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.35 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $33.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 29,279 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Blackrock NY Municipal Income Tr (BNY)

Grace & White Inc initiated holding in Blackrock NY Municipal Income Tr. The purchase prices were between $14.44 and $16.07, with an estimated average price of $14.88. The stock is now traded at around $15.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,629 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Grace & White Inc initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $279.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Broadway Financial Corp (BYFC)

Grace & White Inc added to a holding in Broadway Financial Corp by 614.81%. The purchase prices were between $1.79 and $3.45, with an estimated average price of $2.36. The stock is now traded at around $3.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,097,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fuel Tech Inc (FTEK)

Grace & White Inc added to a holding in Fuel Tech Inc by 38.85%. The purchase prices were between $1.85 and $3.14, with an estimated average price of $2.34. The stock is now traded at around $2.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,340,627 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (FBSS)

Grace & White Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.28 and $21.28, with an estimated average price of $21.28.

Sold Out: Dillard's Inc (DDS)

Grace & White Inc sold out a holding in Dillard's Inc. The sale prices were between $92.5 and $184.58, with an estimated average price of $127.96.

Sold Out: BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (BSE)

Grace & White Inc sold out a holding in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust. The sale prices were between $14.38 and $14.85, with an estimated average price of $14.67.



